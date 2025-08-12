Inside MiQ’s Plan To Build Sigma Into Australia’s Go-To Advanced TV Engine With OzTAM, Lifesight & Creatalytics

MiQ’s Beyond the Screen: Masterclass Series concluded yesterday after events in Sydney and Melbourne, each drawing a full house of agency, brand, and media leaders. The series combined product reveals, strategic announcements, and industry panel discussions to outline MiQ’s vision for the future of Advanced TV in Australia.

At the centre of both events was Sigma, MiQ’s AI-powered unified platform designed to consolidate planning, activation, optimisation, and reporting into one environment.

Launched globally in June, Sigma is built to address the increasing fragmentation in the programmatic ecosystem. It integrates over 700 trillion data signals from more than 60 partners, harmonising watching, browsing, and buying data to support faster, more precise campaign decisions.

Becoming a one stop programmatic shop, Fiona Roberts, ANZ managing director at MiQ said: “Sigma really allows you to look at all those audiences under one platform and activate within one platform”.

Sydney: VOZ Data Joins Sigma

The Sydney leg of Beyond the Screen marked the announcement of a new data partnership between MiQ and OzTAM, which will see VOZ Total TV currency data integrated into MiQ’s cross-platform TV planning tool, TVi, within the Sigma platform.

The move gives agencies and advertisers a single view of audience behaviour across linear TV, BVOD, streaming, and YouTube, with the ability to plan and activate campaigns in multiple DSPs from the same environment. VOZ, officially adopted as Australia’s trading currency in December 2024, combines broadcast and BVOD viewing into a de-duplicated, national cross-platform dataset.

The integration supports Sigma’s “watching” data pillar, complementing its existing browsing and buying datasets. It will allow planners to access OzTAM’s panel and streaming data, along with live BVOD viewing from 16 million devices, providing a comprehensive picture of national viewing habits.

Both MiQ and OzTAM positioned the partnership as a direct response to Australia’s fragmented video landscape, where a unified dataset is essential to effective planning. For OzTAM, the local integration extends the reach of its gold-standard audience data to more industry users.

Karen Halligan, CEO of OzTAM said that OzTAM’s work with MiQ was the result of an ongoing journey, involving early conversations with a range of potential partners.

“Early on, we spoke with a range of potential partners, and we also looked to similar organisations overseas to understand how they were approaching partnerships, what they looked like, the value they delivered, and how they benefitted both the industry and their collaborators.”

“We want to make sure our data is in as many hands as possible. Video is a huge opportunity right now, but it also comes with challenges, there’s a lot of data out there, and not all of it is high quality. It’s important that people are working with the best data to inform their decisions. Partnering with MiQ helps us do that, while also opening up access more broadly across the industry, which ultimately helps everyone make better choices”.

For MiQ, it reinforces Sigma’s local relevance and paves the way for future partnerships in commerce data to complete the “watching-to-buying” connection.

“The partnership with the industry’s gold standard is coupled with the 700 trillion-strong data sets we already have, and that will be able to provide deeper demographic insights and visibility into what Australians are watching, browsing and buying, and hopefully working with your brands to activate against those audiences,” said Roberts speaking at the event.

Client access to the VOZ integration is expected from Q4 2025.

Melbourne: Lifesight Joins The Party

Melbourne attendees were the first to hear about MiQ’s new global partnership with Lifesight, launching in APAC. The integration will bring location and footfall data from more than 25 million mobile devices in Australia into Sigma, enabling the platform to connect TV viewing data with in-store purchase behaviour.

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with MiQ in several markets, including Australia, and when the opportunity came up to collaborate with someone really innovative like Sigma and using our data, we were really keen to do so. The industry has needed better ways to connect the dots, particularly around data that can link viewing behaviour to actual purchase activity,” Peter Madani, Lifesight’s director of sales and partnerships said on the panel.

The addition of location data expands Sigma’s intelligence capabilities beyond audience exposure and engagement, supporting attribution and ROI analysis across online and offline channels.

Alongside the data-focused announcements, the series also turned its attention to creative effectiveness, showcasing how MiQ is applying analytics to strengthen the link between creative execution and measurable business outcomes.

Turning Creative Insights Into Measurable ROI

While the partnership between MiQ and creative analytics firm Creatalytics was first announced in April, Beyond the Screen gave attendees a closer look at how it is being applied in market.

The collaboration brings MiQ’s programmatic and analytics expertise into the creative space, enabling campaigns to be evaluated and refined before they go live. Using Creatalytics’ proprietary framework, which combines platform best practice with marketing science, video assets are assessed for fit, distinctiveness and tactical alignment across different channels.

The process addresses a common challenge in video advertising: brands relying on a single asset across multiple platforms, despite each environment having distinct audience behaviours, formats, and expectations. This mismatch can lead to reduced impact and wasted spend.

By integrating Creatalytics insights into its workflow, MiQ can adapt and optimise assets for each platform, ensuring the right creative reaches the right audience in the right format. The aim is to connect creative and media through a single, data-driven process that improves Return on Creative Investment (RoCI) and campaign ROI.

Since launching the partnership in April, more than 30 client assets have been assessed, with optimisations delivering measurable impact gains and ROI improvements. This capability is offered in conjunction with MiQ’s in-house Create team, enabling rapid implementation of changes without altering the original creative concept.

“Our partnership with MiQ sees Creatalytics fulfil the role of creative analyst, helping to bridge the gap between creative ideas and platform-fit creative execution. We’re relishing the opportunity to support brands and agencies in increasing creative impact and improving their Return on Creative Investment [RoCI]. We’re delighted to support MiQ’s analytics expertise in a new area to bring more rigour, relevance, and results to creative in media,” said Lisa Overall, managing director at Creatalytics.

Across both cities, the Beyond the Screen: Masterclass Series unpacked how Sigma’s unified approach is being localised and expanded for the Australian market, from integrating the country’s official Total TV currency, to connecting audience exposure with real-world purchase behaviour, to embedding creative optimisation in the campaign process.

With both cities now wrapped, MiQ’s focus shifts to rolling out the VOZ integration in Q4, expanding Sigma’s commerce capabilities, and embedding the Lifesight partnership across client activity. The company has also signalled further investment in creative effectiveness, ensuring media and creative work together from the start to deliver measurable business results.

Check out all the photos from the Melbourne Event:

Check out all the photos from the Sydney Event: