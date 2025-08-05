MiQ & OzTAM Unpack “Labour Of Love” Behind Integrating VOZ Into Sigma’s TVi

MiQ and OzTAM have announced a new data partnership that will see OzTAM’s VOZ Total TV currency data integrated into MiQ’s cross-platform TV planning tool, TVi. The announcement was made today during the launch of MiQ’s “Beyond the Screens” roadshow series in partnership with B&T in Sydney.

The collaboration aims to help agencies and advertisers better unify media planning across linear TV, BVOD, streaming and YouTube. VOZ, which became Australia’s official trading currency in December 2024, brings together broadcast and BVOD viewing to provide de-duplicated, national cross-platform audience data.

The VOZ data will be ingested into MiQ’s TVi product, housed within its new Sigma platform. Sigma, launched earlier this year, is positioned as the world’s first AI platform to unify the programmatic ecosystem by connecting over 300 data feeds and processing 700 trillion consumer signals across what people are watching, browsing and buying.

Chatting exclusively with B&T, Fiona Roberts, MiQ managing director ANZ said that the partnership was a must, “given that VOZ Total TV data is the gold standard, industry trading currency”.

“Through this partnership, MiQ will be able to provide planning and measurement along with a single platform perspective of viewership across linear, BVOD, streaming and YouTube, for marketers’ own brands and their competitors, all driving through to activation in multiple DSPs via MiQ’s Sigma platform” .

For Roberts, including VOZ data in Sigma was essential to delivering a credible product in the Australian market.

“It is the industry standard. That is what marketers consider to be table stakes, a right to play within the TV measurement side of things, and then further into TV planning and then activation. So for us, we really had to incorporate that if we wanted to go to market and say that we had the industry’s best TV intelligence tool in Australia” .

Roberts explained that the VOZ integration directly supports the “watching” component of Sigma’s three-part framework, which also includes “browsing” and “buying.”

“Where the OzTAM data will come in and be able to fit is within that watching component,” she said.

Roberts added that the next priority is developing partnerships in the commerce space to strengthen the “buying” pillar, allowing brands to better connect what people watch with what they ultimately purchase, a connection MiQ has already started to deliver in markets like the US.

OzTAM CEO Karen Halligan said the integration aligns with OzTAM’s mission to make independent, high-quality audience data more accessible.

“VOZ Total TV data is the trading currency for our industry, so ensuring it’s widely accessible across Australian tools and platforms is simply good practice,” Halligan said. “This local integration with MiQ’s global Sigma tool is another step towards ensuring agencies and advertisers can work as efficiently as possible, with consistent, independent audience data”.

Halligan said the move reflects OzTAM’s ongoing transformation agenda, as the organisation continues to evolve its approach to Total TV measurement in an increasingly fragmented viewing landscape.

“We’re on a bit of a journey… we’ve really changed the way that we engage with broader partners, and our whole focus is ensuring that we get high-quality video insights and measurement data into the hands of as many people as possible. And MiQ will allow us to do that with their customer base in a really compelling way with this Sigma tool” .

Both parties emphasised that the integration is designed to address an increasingly complex and fragmented video landscape, where audiences are spread across linear TV, BVOD, streaming platforms, and digital channels.

In this environment, having a unified and comprehensive dataset is key to effective planning. “In Australia, [VOZ] is a very chunky data set,” said Halligan. “We’re in 8,300 homes with panels, 5,000 homes with streaming meters, and we collect live BVOD viewing data from 16 million devices, minute-by-minute, every day of the year.”

She added that the sheer scale and granularity of VOZ allows planners to see a more complete and representative picture of national viewing behaviour — something that becomes increasingly important as media consumption habits continue to diversify

Halligan also highlighted the importance of inclusive data. “Some data sets come directly from a connected TV home only, whereas 23% of Australia still have a non-connected television universe… We think it’s important to represent the whole of Australia’s viewing behaviour, not just those that can afford internet-connected TVs” .

For MiQ, the VOZ partnership complements its broader ambition to localise Sigma’s capabilities in Australia. “The next step is to look at data partnerships, a priority around commerce, to be able to close that loop between understanding what people are watching… through to end purchase cycle,” said Roberts. “We’ve already achieved that with the Sigma localisation in the US, and for us, the next step is to bring Commerce Intelligence to market here in Australia” .

Roberts said the partnership could help bring Australia closer to markets like the US in terms of cross-platform planning capabilities.

“From an MiQ perspective, this probably puts us right up there with what the US has been able to achieve… globally MiQ is known for having the largest connected data sets across TV, and this just adds to that”.

With client access expected to begin in Q4 2025, Roberts said the collaboration has been “a bit of a labour of love from the very initial discussions. We’re just really excited to be able to take that to market and demonstrate to our agency partners exactly how this can support them with their current planning” .