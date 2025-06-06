Impact Plus Partners With DoubleVerify & Integral Ad Science To Reduce Advertising Environmental Impact

Sustainability technology company Impact Plus has announced partnerships with software platform DoubleVerify (DV) and media company Integral Ad Science. Impact Plus empowers marketers to reduce the environmental footprint of their advertising.

DoubleVerify

With this partnership, brands can leverage DV’s Emissions Measurement offering powered by Impact Plus, to understand and manage the carbon footprint of their digital advertising campaigns.

“As sustainability remains a priority across the advertising ecosystem, brands are looking for ways to understand and address their environmental footprint,” said Steve Woolway, EVP, business development at DoubleVerify. “Our integration with Impact Plus gives advertisers the data and transparency they need to make more informed, responsible decisions without sacrificing performance or scale.”

Through a seamless integration, DV’s Emissions Measurement, powered by Impact Plus, delivers a clear, end-to-end view of emissions across the entire digital advertising supply chain, enabling brands to evaluate and take action to reduce their carbon impact confidently. Client use cases include:

Monitoring and managing emissions: Track and assess the carbon footprint of digital campaigns across the full media supply chain.

Track and assess the carbon footprint of digital campaigns across the full media supply chain. Benchmarking placements: Compare the carbon efficiency of campaign strategies to inform more sustainable media-buying decisions.

Compare the carbon efficiency of campaign strategies to inform more sustainable media-buying decisions. Strategic planning: Factor emissions data into campaign planning and optimisation to align with internal priorities and business objectives.

Unique to DV, later this year, advertisers will be able to leverage DV Scibids AI™, DV’s dynamic activation technology, not only to optimise for business outcomes and cost efficiency, but also to shift ad investments toward more eco-friendly placements in real time, helping reduce the environmental impact of their digital campaigns.

Impact Plus has developed advanced, automated tools that help advertisers evaluate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across campaigns. This integration brings those insights directly into DV’s measurement ecosystem, unlocking better decision-making by combining media authentication and carbon impact evaluation.

“Reducing advertising’s environmental impact starts with evaluation,” said Vincent Villaret, CEO, Impact Plus. “Together with DoubleVerify, we’re helping brands embed sustainability into their digital strategies, making it easier to take action based on GHG emissions and media quality data.”

Integral Ad Science

The new partnership will enable advertisers to track and optimise the performance and sustainability of their digital media campaigns within one platform.

With legislation like the California “Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act” as well as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) regulations, which require companies to report on their environmental impact, top of mind for businesses in 2025, IAS is further bolstering its carbon calculation capabilities for advertisers by integrating Impact Plus’s technology into its media quality measurement platform.

The integration with Impact Plus—a global pioneer in providing advertisers with solutions to evaluate and reduce the environmental impact of their online ads—will provide advertisers with campaign-level emissions that are seamlessly incorporated into IAS reports, providing a holistic view of media metrics to drive more data-driven, sustainable advertising and allowing IAS customers to easily measure the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by their digital campaigns alongside media quality and attention metrics.

“Digital advertisers are focused on reducing their carbon footprint. By providing a comprehensive view of their media’s environmental impact, we can empower marketers to make more sustainable choices,” said Vincent Villaret, CEO, Impact Plus. “Through this partnership with IAS, we’re providing marketers with the tools they need to achieve their campaign goals without compromising their climate commitments.”

“IAS is a leader in providing actionable data that helps drive superior results for advertisers, and this new partnership equips Impact Plus and IAS customers with the tools for more sustainable and effective media buying globally,” said Srishti Gupta, chief product officer, IAS.

“This is another step forward in our commitment to empower our customers and the industry to strive towards more sustainable digital media advertising while maximising results.”