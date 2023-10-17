“I Don’t Give A F*ck What You Think” – Dee Madigan’s Brutal Comeback After Strange Man Confronts Her With A Camera Outside The ABC

Ad legend Dee Madigan firmly held her own after being confronted by a strange man late at night outside of the ABC’s offices.

Madigan, who runs her own agency – Campaign Edge – was walking out of the ABC offices late at night when Bill Thompson, who identifies as ‘ABC’s Southbank Correspondent’ approached her with a camera in her hand.

Thompson, who has a YouTube channel with 600 or so subscribers, films himself interviewing ABC panelists.

In the video, posted to his YouTube channel, he approaches Madigan and confronts her about a Tweet in which she uses a number of swear words.

The exchange begins cordially enough with Thompson telling a cautious-looking Madigan “I very much appreciated your appearance on the show tonight, I watched it from home.”

“You did make reference to the importance of social media in getting messages across”.

“Now, I saw a message on social media a couple of days ago, posted by someone called Dee Madigan: ‘He can f*** off and when he’s finished f***ing off he can f*** right off again’. Did you write that?” he asks.

When Madigan says she did write that, Thompson goes on “Do you think that’s an appropriate way for an intelligent…’

Madigan then interrupts Thompson and says “I don’t give a f*ck what you think,” before walking off.

Thompson then turns the camera on himself and says, laughing, “well at least she is consistent”.

Speaking to the Dailymail, Madigan hit back at Thompson’s claim that she was a “headliner at a firm” (made ina previous comment) and called out his behaviour.

“‘I’m not a headliner at the firm. I’m an owner,” she said.

“And if Bill thinks it’s OK to hang outside waiting for a woman to emerge alone from a building, late at night on an empty street, film her and police her language, he can f*** off and f*** right off again.”