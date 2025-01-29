How To Hack The System & Win Big At The 2025 Women Leading Tech Awards

The Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian, are back for another year, celebrating the outstanding women driving innovation, leadership, and diversity in the tech industry. With gender diversity still a significant challenge in the sector, these awards play a vital role in highlighting the contributions of women across all areas of technology—from cyber security to AI, product development, and entrepreneurship.

More than just an accolade, the awards are a powerful platform for recognition and change. They celebrate women at every stage of their careers, from rising stars making their mark to established leaders transforming the industry. By showcasing their achievements, the Women Leading Tech Awards aim to inspire future generations and push the industry toward a more inclusive and equitable future.

Why These Awards Matter

The Women Leading Tech Awards exist to champion excellence and drive change in an industry where gender diversity remains a challenge. While progress is being made, these awards play a crucial role in elevating role models, fostering inclusivity, and advocating for a future where recognising women in tech is the norm—not the exception.

The ultimate goal is to make these awards unnecessary – to live in a world where women in tech are so well-represented and celebrated that the Women Leading Tech Awards don’t need an event to remind everyone how brilliant they are.

Who Should Enter?

The Women Leading Tech Awards span a broad range of categories, ensuring that women from all corners of the industry have the chance to be recognised.

With representatives from Google, Microsoft, Meta, Uber, TikTok, Reddit, SAP, Amazon, LinkedIn, and Pinterest on the judging panel, winning a Women Leading Tech Award is a prestigious honour that places recipients among the industry’s most influential figures.

How to Stand Out

A winning entry goes beyond listing achievements—it tells a compelling story of impact, leadership, and innovation. Judges are looking for:

A strong narrative – Show the journey. What was the challenge? How did you overcome it? Make it personal.

Tangible impact – Back up your achievements with data, results, and real-world proof of your influence.

Big-picture thinking – How is your work shaping the industry, inspiring others, or driving meaningful change?

Past winners have set the benchmark with entries that showcase their strategic thinking, problem-solving skills, and industry-wide influence, along side entries that were clear, engaging, and packed with impact.

How to Enter

Entering the Women Leading Tech Awards is simple.

Nominees must submit a 500-word overview detailing their contributions between January 1, 2024, and February 9, 2025, highlighting their impact on their organisation, the tech industry, and the wider community. A 500-word statement on future ambitions is also required, demonstrating a commitment to ongoing innovation and leadership. Additionally, entries must include at least one 300-word reference from an employer, client, academic, or community leader.

The full, category-specific entry criteria and submission forms can be found here

With the tech industry rapidly evolving, there has never been a better time to recognise and celebrate the women leading its transformation. Whether through groundbreaking research, innovative product development, or leadership that empowers teams and drives change, these awards shine a light on the women making a lasting impact.

Now is the time to step forward, share your story, and be recognised among the women shaping the future of tech.

Entries close 5 February.

Key Dates