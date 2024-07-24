How A Kath & Kim Favourite Went From “Challenged” Leg Spinner To Google Ads Brand Ambassador

Google Ads has turned to Aussie icon Sharon Strzelecki to help show how a suite of newly launched AI-powered tools can help Australian businesses find new customers and grow. Sharon, played by comedian and actress Magda Szubanski, fronts the new campaign, which shows her using a range of ad tools to find customers for her ‘Bowled & Beautiful’ hairdressing business.

With the ad a rousing success, achieving thousands of views and sparking a trend of AI bowl-cut selfies across LinkedIn, B&T sat down with Duncan McGrath, group product marketing manager at Google Ads AUNZ, to discuss campaign insights, its creation, and impact.

The campaign stands out by blending consumer-focused storytelling with a B2B marketing strategy. “We wanted to engage our audience without taking their attention for granted and demonstrate that Google Ads isn’t as hard as they might think,” McGrath said. This led to the creation of a series of long-form videos featuring Sharon Strzelecki, a comedic character known for her endearing and relatable nature.

The concept wasn’t just a leap of faith but was grounded in extensive qualitative and quantitative research. “In today’s world of media fragmentation and multi-screening, it’s crucial not to take the audience’s attention for granted,” McGrath explained. “In a b2b context, where we’re trying to reach small to medium business owners, these are some of the most time-poor people on the planet. So we wanted to hold that attention”.

The research highlighted that while prospective customers were highly aware of and intent on using Google Ads, many were hesitant to sign up due to concerns about complexity. Existing customers, however, found the tool more intuitive than expected. This insight became the campaign’s cornerstone, focusing on showcasing the ease of getting started with Google Ads.

“It just can’t be another boring explainer video; we’ve got to make sure that we can really engage them and hold their attention while trying to educate at scale. And this is where the Sharon concept was perfect because if even an accident-prone legspinner from Fountain Lakes can make it work, then youse can too,” said McGrath.

“I think Sharon’s perfect – anyone who is feeling hesitant about how it works, it’s like, honestly, it’s Sharon proof. Therefore, really anyone can do it. As she says if I can, youse can too,” Szubanski told B&T earlier this month.

Working with Magda Szubanski brought an additional layer of brilliance to the campaign. “Her incredible comedic talent shone through, especially with the freedom and space to improvise,” McGrath said. The campaign scripts were detailed, but many humorous elements emerged from Szubanski’s improvisation, bringing authenticity and spontaneity to the ads.

“In 25 years, I’ve not really used her. It has to be something that I think is cack funny. It has to be a no-brainer, and when they came to me with Bowled & Beautiful, I went: I love it. I go very much on instinct with that sort of stuff. If it’s tickling my funny bone, it just makes it a joy to do it. There really is a joy in it,” Szubanski told B&T. “We need a bit of joy in the world at the moment. If you’re gonna do something like this, why not make it creative and fun? It was great to collaborate. It was a very collaborative process. And I really enjoyed it”.

The campaign has received a positive response both online and in the press. “We’ve been thrilled with the reception. It’s resonated well beyond our core target market, even reaching consumer consciousness,” McGrath said.

Sharon Strzelecki’s nostalgic appeal, combined with Magda’s comedic prowess, tapped into a broader cultural love for the character, creating a memorable and engaging campaign. As McGrath explained, “If you can play in culture, you can tap into something much larger than your brand and your individual campaign. And it’s been a privilege to tap into that world”.

The campaign’s integration with Kochie’s Business Builder show on Channel Seven added another layer of engagement to the hilarious collaboration. Sharon appeared in character on the show, blurring the lines between fiction and reality and fuelling the nostalgic excitement.

While it’s still early to measure the full commercial impact of the campaign, the initial results are promising. “We’re excited about the momentum so far,” McGrath said.