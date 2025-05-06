Hearts & Science Appoints Peita Pacey As Chief Strategy & Behaviour Change Officer

Hearts & Science Australia has today announced the promotion of Peita Pacey to Chief Strategy and Behaviour Change Officer.

With an eight-year tenure at Omnicom Media Group (OMG), Pacey has spent that past two years as head of behaviour change at OMD Sydney, and was previously head of strategy.

Jane Stanley, CEO of Hearts & Science ANZ, said: “We’re excited about Peita joining our incredible leadership team and further supporting our agency ambition to bring more Hearts & Science to more brands across Australia. Peita’s considerable experience in behavioural science means she has a passion for understanding consumers as people and a skill in mining data to unlock and accelerate brand growth.

“Her experience will add further power to our already established data-driven connections planning process which has resulted in industry leading client satisfaction scores and award-winning work. We are absolutely stoked to have Peita on board and we know she will bring huge benefit to our valued clients.”

One of Pacey’s first duties in the role will be rolling out proprietary connections research commissioned in partnership with The Lab, that explores cultural through lines sitting at the heartbeat of Australian culture.

Commenting on her new role, she said: “I am thrilled to be joining a team focusing on balancing ‘heart’ and ‘science’ across marketing and media strategy. It’s absolutely what makes me tick as it delivers game-changing results in brand growth. Hearts & Science works with so many amazing brands and I am excited about getting under the skin of their strategies and customer behaviour.

“Based on my experience across strategy and behavioural science working on categories such as FMCG, government and insurance, I’m excited about driving further impact and performance. It’s an amazing opportunity and I’m super proud to be part of Omnicom Media Group which has been my home for the past eight years.”

Pacey’s appointment is effective immediately and she will report into Hearts & Science national managing director, Liz Wigmore.