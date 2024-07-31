Havas Acquires Indie Media & Creative Production Shop Hotglue, Agency Bosses To Lead Havas Media Melbourne

Havas has acquired Melbourne-based indie media and creative production agency Hotglue as part of its global Converged strategy and continued expansion in the Australian market.

The holding company said the acquisition is the latest step from Havas to accelerate its Converged global strategy and the transition to a more client-centric, audience-first, integrated approach. It added that the move will elevate Havas’ capabilities in delivering advanced media and activation solutions throughout the customer decision journey. Additionally, it addresses marketers’ increasing needs for integrated thinking to develop ideas that maximise consumer engagement across diverse media and ecommerce channels.

Established to act as the “glue” that binds it all together, Hotglue is highly aligned with Havas’ integrated model. Its addition to the Havas Village Australia, enhances and further extends the group’s existing media, digital and content services. Hotglue will merge with Havas Media Melbourne, creating a larger, more dynamic team with enhanced expertise and leadership across digital, ecommerce, media and activation functions.

Upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary conditions precedent, the new Havas Media Melbourne team will be led by Hotglue esteemed founders — Nick Smith, Lewis Hearn and Matt Hearn. The combined team will comprise over 65 professionals within the Melbourne agency, providing greater scale and further growth opportunities for the teams of both agency brands. This will take the Havas presence in Melbourne to over 120 staffers across media, creative, PR, health and digital project management.

Founded in 2010, Hotglue has gained significant recognition for its integrated social, digital, media and content services, which have driven success for clients in the beauty, retail, FMCG, automotive and finance sectors to achieve their business growth goals. Hotglue has scaled rapidly over the past five years and proudly counts among its clients leading brands such as L’Oreal, Bulla Dairy, Dulux, Transurban, Sorbent, Thirsty Camel, ISPT, Starward Whisky, IVECO, Walkinshaw, Tempur and LaTrobe Financial.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO, Havas, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the Hotglue team to our Havas family. Hotglue is a forward-thinking business that perfectly aligns with Havas’ global Converged strategy, sharing our deep focus on clients’ ever-increasing needs for cross-functional, fully integrated communications solutions driven by standout creativity and the best technology. The momentum they’ve created through their integrated approach to digital, media and content services is remarkable, and we are excited to see how their addition will support our continued, mutual growth.”

Nick Smith, Co-founder, Hotglue, added, “Since our inception 14 years ago, Matt, Lewis, and I set out to create the independent agency we always wanted to work in – one our clients deserved and an environment where our staff had the opportunity to flourish. It’s been a fun ride, and we’ve been successful in achieving just that. When Havas knocked on our door, and we got to know Virginia’s future vision, Havas’s sense of purpose, and their strategy for the future, it became abundantly clear that this was the next logical step for Hotglue and our team of over 55 dedicated staff.

We’re thrilled to bring our fantastic culture, social, media, and production capabilities and incredibly skilled workforce into the Havas network. This move not only adds support to existing clients but further establishes Havas as a formidable presence in the Melbourne market.”

Virginia Hyland, CEO, Havas Media Network AUNZ, said, “Following Hotglue’s success over many years, I have always admired the pedigree of the talented team, their strategic smarts and consistent delivery of high-quality results, which has driven their agency’s growth and success. Integrating Hotglue into Havas Media Melbourne will enhance our scale and ability to offer comprehensive solutions across the consumer decision making journey for our clients. This acquisition supports our progressive Havas Converged strategy and operating system. I look forward to warmly welcoming the Hotglue team as we grow our Melbourne Village footprint, adding even greater depth of skills and expertise to our talented team.”

James Wright, Group CEO, Havas Creative Network AUNZ and Global Chair, Havas PR Network, said, “As we look to strategically scale in Melbourne it’s important we add greater talents and capability into our media agency business. With the expertise and brilliance of Nick, Lewis, Matt and their team we will have a significant foundation to further attract exciting new clients and talent to the Havas Group. We look forward to bringing the team across and building an even more powerful Melbourne Village.”