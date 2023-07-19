Hamish & Andy Top Podcast Rankings Once More

Comedy duo Hamish & Andy held onto their top spot in Triton’s latest digital podcast rankings.

A total of 985,688 monthly listeners signed up to the LiSTNR podcast this month and as many as 2,094,653 downloaded the show.

Hamish and Andy were not the only ones to keep their top spot for the month with all of the top five shows also holding onto their top spots.

ARN/IHeart’s Casefile True Crime came second with 834,500 listens and 2,413,408 downloads.

Mamamia Out Loud held the third spot with 573,510 monthly listeners and 1,831,832 downloads.

Shameless Media came forth with 540,049 monthly listeners and 1,267,923 monthly downloads, and ARN / iHeart’s The Imperfects held the fifth spot with 481,975 monthly listeners.

Outside of the top ten, there was a little bit more movement.

It was a case of ‘you win some you lose some’ for Mamamia.

Its True Crime Conversations podcast lifted three places to take the 13th spot with 273,340 monthly views. Meanwhile, its No Filter podcast dropped three places to 14th with 261,979 monthly views.

On Purpose With Jay Shetty also dropped three places, picking up 247,156 monthly views.

Meanwhile, it was a momentous win for Nova and News Corp with their podcast The Teacher’s Trial lifting a huge 49 places to take the number 19 spot.