Hamish & Andy Continue To Reign Dominance Over Podcast Rankings

Hamish & Andy have once again claimed the top spot in the Triton Digital Australian Podcast Rankings for July 2024 despite only having 5 new episodes over the month-long period. The podcast came in well above its competitors, with 863,794 monthly listeners.

ABC News Top Stories came in next, up a spot from the last rankings report with 763,841 monthly listeners. Casefile True Crime, on the other hand, lost its number two position, falling to third with a monthly listenership of 651,998.

“It was great to have many of our international partner titles, together with our owned and operated titles, move up in terms of ranking in July, which is fantastic recognition of all the hard work from the entire LiSTNR team,” said executive head of LiSTNR Podcasts, Grant Tothill. “We continue to push the boundaries of digital audio in Australia, which sets LiSTNR apart with its innovative technology capabilities and services that deliver exciting and effective advertising outcomes for our clients”.

ARN remained the most listened-to network, with 4,536,354 monthly listeners. This was followed by LiSTNR and ABC.

“The impressive growth of our partner podcasts, such as Clubby Sports’ Dyl & Friends, alongside the strong debut of several new shows, highlights the continued success and diversity of our podcast slate. As Australia’s #1 podcast publisher, these results underscore the incredible content our partners and team are delivering, resonating deeply with audiences and advertisers. Congratulations to everyone involved in creating content that not only engages but continues to drive growth we’re seeing month after month,” said ARN’s head of digital audio, Corey Layton.

The Australian Podcast Ranker is a monthly snapshot of the top 200 podcasts listened to by Australians, the top 200 Australian podcasts, the 20 biggest publishers and the 20 most successful podcast sales representatives.

The Australian Podcast Ranker is an industry initiative commissioned by CRA and published by Triton Digital. Results comply with IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines.