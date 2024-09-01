Half Dome Wins Performance Media For Community Empowerment Platform Amplify

Indie media shop Half Dome has won the performance media account for Amplify, a not-for-profit with the ambition to bring together people from all walks of life to make a difference to the most important issues facing them.

Half Dome will be responsible for managing Amplify’s performance media to help broaden its impact and foster vital public conversations on societal issues.

Amplify, chaired by Paul Bassat, co-founder of SEEK and Square Peg, with former NSW Education secretary Georgina Harrisson as CEO, is a groundbreaking platform. It is designed to empower citizens and bridge the gap between community voices and policymaking. Through engaging online platforms and dynamic forums, it will transform community insights into actionable policy solutions.

A recent survey by Amplify of more than 4,000 Australians revealed that 80 per cent think that politicians prioritise winning votes over developing sound policies. It also found that 84 per cent of people want to be more involved with policy decisions. Amplify has been launched as a response to these challenges and is set to bring people from all walks of life together, to reshape the big debates across the country and make a difference on the most important issues facing them.

Joe Frazer, co-founder and head of growth and digital at Half Dome, said: “We are immensely proud to partner with Amplify. Their commitment to harnessing diverse perspectives and driving public engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver impactful media strategies that resonate deeply and broadly.”

Fiona Le Brocq, chief marketing and community officer at Amplify, said: “At Amplify, we are committed to finding the uncommon ground on issues Australians care about most, and Half Dome’s expertise in media strategy will be pivotal in elevating our platform’s reach and impact. Together, we are poised to bring transformative ideas to the forefront of national conversation.”

The appointment is effective immediately.