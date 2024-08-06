Advertising

GroupM Sets Sights On Specsavers, Nabbing $50-$60M Media Account From Initiative

GroupM has won the $50-$60 million Specsavers media account in Australia and New Zealand after a four-month competitive pitch process. 

The pitch began back in April when the optical and audiology brand invited media agencies across ANZ to submit an expression of interest to respond to an RFI and be invited to pitch for the Trans-Tasman media account.

“We want to acknowledge and thank all the agencies that took part in each stage of the pitch process, from the initial RFI response to the chemistry sessions and, finally, the shortlisted five agencies who took part in workshops to assess their ability to respond in a simulated live environment. All agencies came with passion for our business and presented quality work which highlighted the strength of Australia and New Zealand’s media agencies,” said Shaun Briggs, director of marketing planning ANZ.

The agency takes over in Australia from IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative, which has held the account since 2016. “I want to thank the Initiative Melbourne team, who have delivered great work, strong media buying, and a collaborative partnership over the last 8 years. We wish them all the best for the future,” said Briggs.

The appointment will see EssenceMediacom extend media services for the brand into the Australian market, having worked with the brand in New Zealand since 2010. Bringing both national needs and local knowledge to the Australian and New Zealand markets, the agency will work in partnership with Specsavers’ marketing teams, creative and PR agencies.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with EssenceMediacom and are looking forward to extending our partnership across ANZ. Throughout the pitch process, the team showed their strategic thinking, media expertise, and data and tech capability. They combined their intelligence with a passion for our business that really resonated with our team,” said Briggs.

Pippa Berlocher, CEO at EssenceMediacom, added the team is thrilled to retain the account in NZ but is even more excited about supporting the brand in AU. “I’m so proud of the team and the work they have done in NZ. We all loved working on this pitch; it was an incredible and enjoyable process. It was amazing to see the team shine and engage so well with the awesome team at Specsavers from the beginning. I can’t wait to demonstrate that same level of passion and knowledge for the Specsavers business in AU,” she said. “I look forward to what’s next in our partnership”.

The account will be run out of the EssenceMediacom Melbourne and Auckland offices, allowing for a transition period before the appointment takes effect on March 1, 2025.

