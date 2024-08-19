Foxtel Boss Apologises After Nazi Salute Image Surfaces

Patrick Delany, chief executive of Foxtel Group, has apologised after an image of himself performing an offensive Nazi salute was published by Crikey on Sunday night.

In an email to staff, Delany said the image was taken around a decade ago on the set of A-League coverage when he was the chief executive of Fox Sports. He believes that he was demonstrating a similarity between the ‘Sieg Heil’ salute and a hand action made by Western Sydney Wanderers fans during a popular chant but recognised that the gesture, that is illegal in some states and territories, including NSW, is “highly offensive to the Jewish community”.

“While the context is important, the fact I demonstrated this offensive salute was wrong,” he wrote. “I am very sorry for my actions and sincerely apologise to people who have been hurt or offended, especially members of the Jewish community”.

“Since becoming aware of this photo, I have been searching my mind for a circumstance from over a decade ago where a photo capturing me in this pose could ever be possible. The picture is completely inconsistent with my values, beliefs, and family connections”.

“Racism in all its forms is not acceptable, and I acknowledge the seriousness of my actions,” he said, adding that he is a signatory to the Say No to Antisemitism letter published in late 2023 and condemns antisemitism in any form.

Delany also extended his apology to any Foxtel staff who were hurt or offended by his actions and told them he was available to answer any questions or concerns this week.

This is not the first time that Delany has found himself in hot water. Back in 2022, Foxtel was forced to apologise on his behalf for referring to Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke as a “dumpy-looking girl” while launching the premiere of the series’ House of the Dragon prequel.

During a speech at the Sydney premiere, Delany said that he was initially bemused when he first started watching Game of Thrones. “I was like, ‘What’s this show with the dumpy-looking girl who walks into the flames?’” he said jovially, referring to lead character Daenerys.

“On behalf of Mr Delany, the Foxtel Group apologises if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offence,” the spokesperson told Crikey at the time. The spokesperson claimed that the comments were intended to be “self-deprecating and light-hearted”.

“Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognised and most-loved actors in television and film,” the spokesperson said.

The news comes just a few weeks after the News Corp said that Foxtel could be up for sale announcing in its full-year 2024 financial results that there is a “third-party interest” in the Group, which owns services such as Binge, Kayo Sports and Hubbl. “We are confident in the Company’s long-term prospects and are continuing to review our portfolio with a focus on maximising returns for shareholders,” said News Corp chief exec Robert Thomson in its results.

“That review has coincided recently with third-party interest in a potential transaction involving the Foxtel Group, which has been positively transformed in recent years. We are evaluating options for the business with our advisors in light of that external interest”.

News Corp currently owns 65 per cent of Foxtel with Telstra owning the remaining share. At the end of this financial year, Kayo and Binge achieved record paying subscribers and ended the fiscal year with more than 3.2 million total paying streaming subscribers.

As reported in the Australian Financial Review, Thomson told analysts on a call that News Corp had received “significant overture that we are naturally assessing”.

“We have full faith in the potential of Foxtel and the talented team at Foxtel,” he said. “On behalf of shareholders, we have to evaluate any interest … You’ll have to stay tuned. Not indefinitely, not perpetually, not ad infinitum”.

As advertising revenues continue to decline in the news media — News Corp reported a four per cent drop year-on-year for the 2024 financial year — the business is focusing more on REA Group, which saw its revenues grow eight per cent.

However, any Foxtel sale would significantly impact sporting rights packages, long-term content deals and more.

It is understood that Delany will meet with the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies this afternoon.