FOX Sports Head Of Marketing Chris Gross Joins Digi Agency So Shall We As Partner

Former Amazon Japan marketing director and FOX Sports Australia head of marketing, Chris Gross (lead image), has joined digital marketing agency, So Shall We, as partner, overseeing a client roster including News Corp, EFM, Rugby WA, and Bae Juice.

Joining founding partner, Sam Rix, Gross brings with him over 16 years’ experience in performance marketing, digital strategy, brand, and creative, including time spent in Japan where he successfully relaunched Audible within Amazon.

Prior to that, Gross led FOX Sports Australia’s lauded ‘We’re A FoxSporting Nation’ campaign, as well as growing the sports platform’s social accounts into the second largest social footprint in Australia.

Gross’s arrival follows a period of consulting from North America, where he established Sydney-based So Shall We’s North America operations, helping to quadruple the agency’s headcount and revenue in 2023.

New clients onboarded by Gross during the same period included News Corp, Manchester United FC, UNSW, and new US-based luxury hotel chain Kaaba Luum, with remits covering performance marketing, creative, and digital strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Gross said: “What makes So Shall We different from every other digital marketing agency out there, is that the whole team has worked in-house before. We understand the challenges marketing departments face and have built a new style of agency to reflect that.

“This includes supporting clients’ desires to bring functions back in-house, something we fully agree with, where our job is to help them get there as soon as they’re confident and capable.”

“That unique positioning, combined with the opportunities and capabilities made possible by our North American office, are just two of the many reasons why So Shall We is the perfect fit, and I’m delighted to be joining the team full-time. Between the offices we have 24-hour coverage to optimise our clients ads around the clock, something that we’ve seen is a game-changer for their results.”

Rix added: “Chris Gross has the deepest digital marketing knowledge of anyone in the industry. Combined with a relentless commitment to fresh ideas and new ways of doing things, there is no-one better placed to help steer So Shall We through this exciting next phase of growth, and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Established in 2019, So Shall We offers a full suite of digital marketing and content services, including strategy, performance media, data science, conversion rate optimisation, and content creation.