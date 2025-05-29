Food Media Brand Taste.com.au Gets A Tasty Makeover

Food media brand taste.com.au has unveiled the biggest evolution in its history. The all-new taste.com.au has been designed to streamline the weekly grocery planning, shopping and cooking journey with innovative features and enhancements that connect every stage of the process.
Informed by extensive research and user testing, taste.com.au’s most ambitious site rebuild to date is now live. The site includes totally new and intuitive navigation for easier content discovery, a redesigned homepage, new site sections, and recipe page improvements that enable users to shop all of taste.com.au’s recipes online at Coles.
In the twelfth year of their digital partnership, taste.com.au and Coles have collaborated to enhance their industry leading shoppable recipe platform. Recipe-to-cart is now fully integrated across all 50,000 taste.com.au recipes, allowing users to add ingredients from their chosen recipes directly to their cart, curate a shopping list and shop it directly from Coles online nationally.
“Taste.com.au launched in 2006 as a pioneering Australian food website. It has remained the industry leader by prioritising the Australian home cook, consistently adding value with our reliable, triple-tested recipes,” said Kerrie McCallum, head of food, travel and health.
“This major investment in the site reflects our ongoing commitment to users and serving them with all their cooking and food needs.”
“The enhancement of our shoppable recipe functionality with Coles is market-leading and a vital step in taste.com.au’s mission to help save our users time at every stage of the meal-planning process,” said Laura Simpson, taste.com.au content director.
“This innovation adds value and convenience for our audience, enabling them to seamlessly move from inspiration to purchase to delivery in just a few clicks.
“Our new design, featuring a bold brand refresh with vibrant imagery, marks a new era for taste.com.au and our diverse team of cooking experts. We believe food should bring joy, and this transformation truly reflects that.”Taste.com.au’s new and enhanced features include:
- Improved navigation – Enabling consumers to find, shop and cook their favourite recipes faster than ever. Users can search by meal type, ingredients, cooking method, diet, cuisine, and occasions.
- New homepage – Showcases top trending content by category, users can quickly access the day’s most popular dishes.
- Tried and tested – New dynamic module showcasing top-rated recipes, highlighting community favourites based on user ratings.
- Site sections introduced and enhanced to reflect modern Australian cooking habits: New Cheap & Tasty – Addresses cost-of-living pressures with affordable recipe ideas. New Top Picks – Features editors’ favourite recipes, ingredients, gadgets, and hacks. Enhanced Taste Test Kitchen section – Higher visibility for appliance, product, and recipe recommendations. Redesigned popular sections – Recipes, Dinner, Quick & Easy and Healthy – to improve content discoverability.
- Shoppable recipes and shopping list offering enhanced features for a personalised experience: Swap Feature – Users can replace pre-selected products with suggested alternatives to suit brand preferences, budget constraints, or size variations. Pantry Feature – Automatically removes common household ingredients to reduce costs.
- More imagery, videos and a refreshed colour palette – Modernising the website.