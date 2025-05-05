Fast 10: Saatchi & Saatchi’s Patrick Rowe On Bringing The Fun Back To Advertising

With over two decades of experience inside one of the world’s biggest agency networks, Patrick Rowe knows a thing or two about what makes an agency tick—and what makes it thrive. A creative leader with an eye for business results, Rowe has helped steer Publicis Groupe through major marketing transformations, working with iconic brands like Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and Toyota.

Now CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, Rowe brings a rare blend of strategic thinking, creative instinct, and data-savvy execution to the table. From winning awards to reimagining skin cancer prevention campaigns, he’s helping inject energy and ambition into agency life.

We sat down with Rowe to chat about the secrets to staying power, how tomato vines stack up against account executives, and why we need to bring the fun back to advertising.

1. You have been with Publicis for over 20 years, what’s the winning formula to keep you engaged for all those years?

Rowe: I think you have to keep evolving professionally and personally. Our industry has changed so much in the past 20 years that if you’re not learning new stuff, you’re falling behind. You have to remain curious. The great thing about Publicis Groupe is the huge emphasis we put on training and personal development.

2. Time flies when you are having fun. How’s your first 2 years been at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia?

Rowe: It’s been a hoot. We’ve changed a lot of things and are starting to see positive results. In the past 12 months, we’ve won Toyota Retail, Youfoodz and A2B Cabs. We’ve won an armload of Effies, and the work is getting better and better. There’s always a few hiccups along the way, but our prospects are positive. I’m excited about the future.

3. You bolstered your creative firepower with the appointment of Mandie & Avish. Any recent examples of how that has improved current client work?

Rowe: Those two are amazing. I’m constantly in awe of their talent, work ethic and relentless focus on improving the quality of our creative work. Toyota is a great example. Saatchi & Saatchi has a history of doing famous work on HiLux but our recent ‘In a Pickle’ spot lifted the bar even higher. It just won gold at AdFest and we’ve got our fingers crossed for more at the upcoming shows.

4. In 2023, you won the Grand Effie for your outstanding work on Arnotts. How does The Neighbourhood work so effectively?

Rowe: I’ve always believed great work is built from a strong partnership between agency and client, and our connection with Arnott’s exemplifies this. Removing siloed thinking and building a relationship of trust has delivered amazing results for both Saatchi & Saatchi and Arnott’s.

5. I love your positioning line – Nothing is Impossible … any recent specific examples that bring this to life?

Rowe: Yes, I’m really proud of our work with Cancer Council Australia, tackling the rising rates of skin cancer in young people. Our ‘End The Trend’ campaign is having a real impact changing sun safety behaviour and even won an ARIA. I know from painful firsthand experience how hard it is to get teenagers to be responsible, so I consider that a win.

6. You have a blue-chip client list: Toyota, NRMA, Vodafone, Heineken, Nestle, etc. Any new campaigns that you are super excited about?

Rowe: We have some great campaigns in the works for Toyota, Heineken, Nescafe, 13Cabs and Youfoodz. Watch this space.

7. As a long-term agency person what’s the 1 thing you would like to change in our industry for the future?

Rowe: Bring the fun back I say. So many rules, regulations and processes have crept into what we do that we’re at risk of losing some of the magic. Creativity is not just an output but a way of thinking and behaving. Going to work at an agency should interesting, challenging, stimulating and fun.

8. Do you have a mentor, coach, or leader who has been influential in your career development?

Rowe: Yes, I do have a coach. She was my first boss many years ago and is a wonderful coach and mentor to me still, I think because she knows all my bad habits from when I was young. Having someone you can ask for advice and guidance is important. Sometimes you need a trusted sounding board, or perhaps someone who just tells you to quit whining and keep going.

9. Can you share with us something that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

Rowe: I’m a keen gardener. I find tomato vines are easier to train than young account executives and require less fertiliser.

10. Do your parents know what you actually do?

Rowe: My parents lived in the country, consuming a steady diet of tractor oil and sheep drench ads. An exchange on advertising with my father would go something like this: “Now that’s a good ad, did you make that? No? Do you make any of these tractor ads on TV? No? Well, you mustn’t be very good at it then.”

He’s gone now, but I think he would have enjoyed our Hilux ‘In a Pickle’ spot. He reminds me of the old guy sitting on the stump giving advice as they drag Utes out of the mud.