AdvertisingB&T Exclusive

Fast 10: Ian Perrin On Building SPEED, Breaking Traditions & Backing Mental Health

Greg Graham
Greg Graham
4 Min Read

With a career spanning continents and some of the industry’s biggest names, Ian Perrin is no stranger to reinvention. From his early days as media director at Ogilvy North America to leading roles at Mindshare, Naked, and Zenith, Perrin has always been a strategic force in media.

Now, as founder and managing partner of the fast-rising indie agency SPEED, he’s rewriting the rules on what modern media agencies should be—and how they should move.

In this candid Fast 10, Perrin opens up about career-defining moments, the frustrations that led to launching SPEED and the importance of mental health in the industry.

1. You’ve had an outstanding global career both here & in New York mainly for big holdco’s & now the founder of a hot indie, you can only choose one career highlight what would it be?

Perrin: Landing a job at Ogilvy in New York was life changing for me, both professionally and personally. As it’s where I met the love of my life.

2. When you set up Speed why & why Speed the name?

Perrin: I was frustrated that traditional legacy media agency models were outdated. Focused on annual deals, set and forget planning and chronically lacking in analytics skills. Unfortunately, in many cases, that’s still the case. I wanted to build an agency that relied on analytics to make fast effective decisions. And to do that SPEED is the operative word.

3. It’s a tough time for clients what’s the one thing Speed delivers for their future business growth?

Perrin: We go further into understanding business metrics than any agency I have ever worked at.

4. How would your clients describe your leadership style?

Perrin: I have always been a reluctant leader and feel uncomfortable selling. So, I would hope they would describe me as trustworthy. But that’s one hell of a difficult question to answer!!

5. Your agency culture is vital to your success; how does the Speed Wheel work?

Perrin: The SPEED Wheel is simply a fun way to reward people who have been committed to SPEED. You can win anything from overseas trips to an all-day AI immersion session with my business partner, Duncan. Needless to say, you can spin again if you land on that!

6. As an industry what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

Perrin: Change our measurement of success from vanity metrics to commercial metrics.

7. I love your recent raw honestly about losing your father to suicide & your Keep Talking initiative, what’s been the response?

Perrin: Inspiring. It is truly amazing how much our industry cares. I get very emotionally just thinking about it.

8. What more can B&T readers do to support your Keep Talking cause?

Perrin: Go here and read the monthly articles online!

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

Perrin: We all use LinkedIn to talk up our successes. So the one thing it misses is all the fuck-ups I have had!

10. Important last question, does your Mum know what you actually do?

Perrin: Not really. But she was a nurse for 40 years, so her career was far more valuable than mine.

Related posts:

  1. Fast 10: From Dot-Com To Top Of The Game, How Brian Vella Is Shaping The Future At AKQA
  2. Born Nabs Sweet Brand Strategy & Refresh Work For Yo-Chi
  3. CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: ING’s Danielle Hamilton’s Lion-Hearted Marketing Approach
  4. CoreLogic Rebrands To Cotality, Heralding New Era For Property Data & Insights Company
TAGGED: ,
Greg Graham
By Greg Graham
Follow:
Greg started his advertising career in the mailroom/despatch at McCann's in the seventies. In Greg’s 50 years in advertising, he has worked for several high-profile creative agencies, launched Mindshare in Australia, and spent 25+ years at GroupM/WPP. Sparrow was the Marketing and New Business Director of Mindshare North America, based in New York for 7 years. During that time the agency was incredibly successful and the agency was named Adweek’s Media Agency of the Year for winning more than a billion dollars in new business! Greg is a qualified Coach (IECL & CoachU) and a member of the International Coaching Federation. Sparrow is also Australia’s No. 1 Influencer in the advertising/media category with LinkedIn, was awarded B&T’s Best of the Best Lifetime Achievement Award, and was recently inducted into the MFA Hall of Fame.

Latest News

WPP Wins Heineken Global Shopper Marketing & Commerce Work
Cartology team.
Cartology Launches Bespoke Client Advisory & Value Creation Function Across ANZ
Dutton & Coalition Sentiment Tanks By 10% As Election Looms, Captify Data Reveals
QMS’ Olympic DOOH Network Goes For Gold With 30% Sales Uplift For Partners
Register Lost your password?