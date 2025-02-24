Fast 10: Ben Lilley’s Journey From Fledgling Actor To Agency Founder

HERO’s founder Ben Lilley becomes the latest to face Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham’s Fast 10 questions. Here, he reveals his thespian past, erroneous stint as a marketing manager and why his mum thinks he wrote ‘Dumb Ways To Die’.

1. You’ve had an diverse career mainly as a creative and founder, if you had to pick only one what would be your career highlight so far?

Ben Lilley: Launching HERO from our kitchen table during COVID lockdown didn’t seem like the brightest move at the time. But I’ve loved watching it grow into the business it is today, with a national team of brilliant people, a roster of equally brilliant clients, plus creative highlights like winning Maybelline its first ever Cannes Lion globally and being the top-ranked Aus agency at the New York Festival’s last year.

2. I believe your first break into the industry was as a copywriter at George Patts how did that opportunity unfold?

BL: I was lucky enough to land a graduate internship at Patts and trained as a suit under the legendary Russel Howcroft. As soon as I discovered the creative department though I didn’t want to leave and would secretly snaffle the worst briefs from the creatives to help lighten their workload. Eventually I was so busy writing retail ads and producing radio spots between account management meetings, that Russel finally said “well you might as well piss off to creative then”. So I did!

3. In 1991 you played the lead role on stage as the Prince of Wales how has acting informed your creativity… if it has?

BL: That was my one and only acting role. I was a fledgling actor but supposedly looked like a young Edward VIII so I was cast as the lead. It was a professional theatre production and I was way out of my league. But I was determined to nail it, so went through intensive character coaching and even elocution lessons to master the part. It was exhausting, anxiety-inducing and exhilarating in equal measure. And while the show was a success and received rave reviews, it showed me that even if you can ‘fake it till you make it’, I’d rather be the one writing the scripts than reading the lines.

4. What are your client’s big issues and how is HERO helping them in tough times?

BL: Our purpose is Turn Brands Into HEROES. And this has never been more important in this culture of constant creative clutter and content, where it’s harder than ever for brands to stand out and stand up for something meaningful. Our most awarded Effie and creative campaigns are all work that truly heroed our clients’ brands and genuinely connected with their customers. And it think that’s the biggest challenge facing marketers today.

5. I love that you champion creativity and celebrate it can come from anyone in the business, regardless of their role. How do you nurture that ambition?

BL: Creativity is what draws people to our business, so the ambition is already there. Not everyone knows just how creative they are though. But for me creativity is everyone’s job. So it’s about giving every HERO the opportunity to contribute to our creative product, regardless of what area of the business they’re in. This starts with our briefing and brainstorming sessions; through to pitches and proactive client initiatives and ideas; through to our agency inspiration and learning sessions. Everyone is creative. Sometimes they just need a bit of encouragement.

6. As an industry, what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

BL: Pitching.

7. You and your agency’s work have been recognised for many Effies how important are awards around effectiveness?

BL: We like to say that creativity is the HERO of effectiveness. It’s also our number one job, as a creative agency. So we owe it to our clients to do the most creative—and most effective work—we possibly can. Awards are in imperfect measure of this, but in our business one of the best measures you can get. So yes, awards and award-winning work are important. Some people argue that you can’t really measure creativity and will prefer the more precise performance metrics that come with digital channels and platforms for example. That has its place but is not a real measure of effectiveness. As Einstein said, “Not all that matters can be measured, and not all that can be measured matters.”

8. You have worked for big holdcos and indies, why are indies thriving right now?

BL: The best creative agencies, networks and independents alike, are built on great creative cultures. This attracts great people and clients, who in turn do better work and are better to work with. The best independents excel at this. But the best networks do it just as well. I consider myself exceptionally lucky to have a foot in both camps, through my ownership of HERO in Australia, as well as our partnership with McCann globally, a network with an outstanding global culture and creative pedigree. You can have both!

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

BL: My first job out of uni was as a marketing manager. It didn’t last long. Turns out I’m much better on the creative side of the business.

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

BL: My mum tells everyone I wrote Dumb Ways to Die (which I didn’t, my business partner John Mescall did.) So I guess she knows some of it!

