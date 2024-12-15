EssenceMediacom Global CEO Nick Lawson To Step Down

Nick Lawson has worked at EssenceMediacom, and its forerunner agency MediaCom, for 33 years and played a pivotal role in the merger with Essence.

One of WPP’s longest-serving employees and leaders, Nick Lawson, will leave EssenceMediacom at the end of the year.

Lawson confirmed his departure on LinkedIn and said that he would take some time to recharge his batteries before deciding his next adventure.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey. I was employee number 38; now, we are nearly 10,000 strong, spread across 90 countries. We’ve evolved from a small independent UK media agency into the largest media agency network globally,” he said.

“Over the decades, I’ve had the privilege of working in nearly every role you can imagine within an agency, and I’ve loved every moment. I’m incredibly proud of the company we’ve built – we always knew we were more than just a 10-minute slot at the end of every creative presentation.”

Lawson joined MediaCom in 1991 as a media planner and worked his way up to UK chief executive in the mid-noughties, soon rising to EMEA leader, where he spent more than a decade.

He was elevated to global chief operating officer in 2019 and was a leading figure in merging Essence and MediaCom, which officially opened doors in 2023.

Lawson thanks former MediaCom worldwide chairman and CEO Stephen Allan for his mentorship.

He added: “The work, wins, awards, travel, laughter and amazing people have left an indelible mark on my life. I am profoundly grateful to have worked alongside every Mediacommer and Essential, past and present.

“I salute you all, my friends. I also want to thank all the amazing clients I have had the chance to work with during my career at MediaCom and EssenceMediacom, you have allowed us to work in partnership to achieve brilliant work and given us a client list that continues to be the envy of our competition.”

The industry reacts

Industry leaders aid tribute to Lawson’s leadership skills and impact he had at the helm of WPP’s largest media agency.

Amazon Ads Australia boss Willie Pang lef MediaCom Australia for nearly six years between 2015 and 2021.

He posted: “What a career Nick! Thank you and Mr Steve for paving the way for so many of us, all around the world, to create amazing career journeys. Wishing you all the best with whatever path you choose to take next.”

GroupM UK chief executive Kate Rowlinson, who led EssenceMediacom UK from its inception until a recent promotion to a group leadership role, added: “You’ve been an absolute legend Nick. You’re the reason I came back to MediaCom and the reason I stayed all these years. Always determined to put the best people around you and empower them to do the job. The agency won’t be the same without you. But you will always be with us all in spirit.”

Former WPP UK president Karen Blackett paid tribute to Lawson’s humour, competitive spirit and his mentorship.

“When I am asked about leaders I have worked with and what I learned, I often talk about you. I have nothing but happy memories of my time working with you. There were plenty of laughs, sometimes tears and always, always a competitive spirit and continuous growth. You were the fiercest sponsor of my career, and always saw what could be possible. You cared, you encouraged, you often took the piss, but always from a good place.”

Wavemaker global CEO and global president of GroupM clients, Toby Jenner, said he would miss working with Lawson.

“It was a great partnership and I feel lucky to have shared many enormous highs and a few lows with you,” Jenner said. “Like all of us you could have your ‘moments’, but you never failed to put our teams and clients ahead of any self interest. That’s the sign of a great leader, which you were throughout. Thanks for everything.”

Meanwhile, Allan said the outpouring of love and best wishes from industry peers is the legacy of Lawson’s “brilliant 34 years”.

He added: “The outpouring of admiration and love Nick on this page is your legacy of a brilliant 34 years. You touched and helped shape the lives of so many people. You always lived and breathed our People First belief. Your impact on EssenceMediacom and our industry was huge. It was my honour and great pleasure to work with you side by side for 30 of those years and it was my honour to also hand the baton of leadership over to you when I left.”