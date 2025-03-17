Escape’s ‘Travel Tuesday’ Takes Off: Weekly Section Set To Inspire & Convert Aussie Travellers

Escape, Australia’s leading travel media brand with a monthly audience of more than 3.6 million, is expanding its travel offering with a new weekly section every Tuesday in News Corp Australia’s state and regional mastheads. Flight Centre is on board as launch partner.

Escape’s Travel Tuesday will be published nationally in key mastheads including The Daily Telegraph (NSW), Herald Sun (VIC), The Courier-Mail (QLD), The Advertiser (SA), The Mercury (TAS) and NT News (NT) and on escape.com.au.

In response to growing consumer demand for travel content targeting early-week booking trends, the new travel-focused section, Travel Tuesday with Escape will feature practical advice and information to encourage immediate holiday bookings, holiday hacks, and partner deals each week. Digital content promoting deals will run across the company’s commerce content destinations Escape Deals and news.com.au Checkout.

News Corp Australia Head of Food, Travel and Health Kerrie McCallum said Escape’s audience is travelling more, seeking better value, and often books trips soon after reading Escape on the weekend, making Tuesdays the perfect time for the new section.

“Our new Tuesday section is a refreshed take on travel content, and one that is relevant to Australian travellers right now,” McCallum said. “It is focused on deals, travel tips, and getting the most out of your trip, whatever the budget.

“We know from extensive customer research that Escape’s audience tends to book their holiday within 48-hours of reading our bumper Sunday edition, so creating this opportunity across our state and regional mastheads every Tuesday is giving our audience and clients the environment they want at the optimum time.”

A valuable print and digital proposition, Escape’s new Tuesday offering connects clients with travellers during their planning and booking journey, maximising engagement and conversions.

“Flight Centre is excited to be the launch partner for Escape’s Tuesday offering. It will play a key role in our media mix, allowing us to extend our weekend activity into a working week to support stronger consideration and conversion while at the same time, continuing to promote the joy of travel,” said Flight Centre retail marketing manager Rachael Green.

“Flight Centre is Your Centre for Travel, and we hope consumers will start to pair Escape’s Travel Tuesday with our brand, knowing they can access great deals and create amazing travel experiences.”

Escape has a monthly cross-platform audience of 3.64 million, delivering the nation’s best travel content to a brand ecosystem consisting of the weekly print insert in News Corp Australia’s Sunday state mastheads, website, video content, eDM and social channels.