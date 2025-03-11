AdvertisingNewsletter

Enero's Orchard Receives Gold Solution Partner Status With Optimizely In APJ Region

Wai Kwok, CEO, Orchard.

Digital Creative agency Orchard has been named one of only five Optimizely Gold Solution Partners in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Orchard said the recognition highlights its expertise in implementing Optimizely’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Optimizely Data Platform (ODP), Experimentation and Personalisation.

This prestigious designation follows Optimizely being named a leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms for the sixth consecutive year.

Wai Kwok, CEO Orchard, said: “We have been partnering with Optimizely across their whole journey, being one of the first solution partners in Australia. With the recent announcement of Optimizely’s leadership position in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant, we believe this is the perfect moment to deepen our partnership.

With our expanded expertise in Optimizely Experimentation and ODP, we’re now uniquely positioned to support clients across more stages of their customer journey. Leveraging our expertise with the Optimizely DXP platform we recognise that re-platforming is a significant investment, so we focus our process around shortening the time to value ratio for clients.”

Having the expertise in optimizely experimentation is a great plus as it allows us act as a more integrated partner for clients who are re-platforming or indeed existing Optimizely clients who want to deliver more value from the platform.”

In addition to its Gold partnership status, Orchard was named ‘Best in Class’ for Digital Transformation at the Optimizely Customer Awards for its work with Beyond Bank Australia.

Orchard is home to a team of Optimizely certified experts and boasts one of only four Optimizely Most Valuable Professionals in the APJ region. This esteemed recognition honours exceptional contributors who exemplify expertise, mentorship, and leadership within the Optimizely community.

