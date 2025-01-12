Emirates, Uber Eats & Haier Among Brands Acing Nine’s AO2025 Coverage

As the superstars of world tennis kick start their Australian Open campaign, Nine has announced a range of brand partnerships for its coverage of the first Grand Slam of the year, positioning the event as a significant platform for advertisers.

Emirates joins as a major partner for Nine’s Summer of Tennis for the first time. As the official airline partner of Tennis Australia, Emirates will leverage Nine’s cross-platform content ecosystem, including television, digital, publishing, and audio channels.

Returning as a partner, Uber Eats will introduce a brand campaign integrated with Nine’s Australian Open coverage and broader network programming such as Married at First Sight and other primetime shows.

Sponsors also include Haier, Journey Beyond, and L’Oréal, alongside returning brands such as ANZ, Bupa, Chemist Warehouse, Chubb, Domain, Google, Kia, Peters Ice Cream, and Stan. These sponsors will utilise Nine’s premium assets during the tournament.

Nine will introduce creative features like augmented reality (AR) within its on-ground live set, Court 9, allowing broadcast partners to showcase digital brand insertions during live coverage.

Haier will partner with Nine’s Powered creative team for a campaign titled “Make More Time for Tennis with Haier,” featuring a television commercial and AR elements. Chubb will expand its brand presence with the Chubb Champions Walkout, where players pass through the ‘Walk of Champions’ tunnel, and the Chubb VIP Seat Upgrade, offering upgraded seats and butler service for selected fans during each session.

ANZ will promote its ANZ Falcon technology for fraud protection through an aerial Falcon Eye View using a 4D camera and drone technology within the Tennis Park.

“Once again, the Summer of Tennis has showcased itself as the ultimate platform across Nine for brands to launch their year. We are thrilled to welcome a number of new brands to our partner program and see the return of so many as we continue our journey to deliver the most premium and diverse platforms, creative solutions and executions to engage audiences and fans,” said Matt Granger, Nine’s director of sales – sport, Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“In 2025, Nine will serve up an unforgettable Australian Open for our partner brands. The first Grand Slam of the year will once again deliver the biggest audience and marketing platform of the summer, and our partners will have the opportunity to tell their brand story through Nine’s exclusive content and comprehensive coverage utilising cutting-edge technology, immersive viewing and new and innovative ad formats. AO sponsorships deliver unmatched brand impact across brand awareness, consideration, and viewer attention, and we can’t wait to watch 15 days of nail-biting action unfold across Nine’s total media platforms,” said Anne Gruber, Nine’s director of content partnerships – sport, Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Australian Open 2025 will be broadcast live and free on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD, and 9Now starting Sunday, January 12.