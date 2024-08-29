Eco-Laundry Brand Earthwise Taps JCDecaux For Australian Launch OOH Campaign

To mark its official entry into the Australian market, eco-laundry brand Earthwise has partnered with JCDecaux to leverage its sustainable Out-of-Home advertising solutions.

The collaboration centred on using JCDecaux’s fleet of low-emission buses in Sydney and Melbourne, complemented by Digital Large Format and Rail.

Gemma ap Geraint, brand manager, Earthwise, said: “Earthwise laundry liquids have been proudly certified by GECA, Good Environmental Choice Australia. The GECA ecolabel on our products means they’re a better choice for people and the planet. Our new “Eco Made Logical” campaign highlights our commitment to sustainability and our journey to help promote a cleaner world. We chose JCDecaux as one of our media partners because of their commitment to integrating sustainable solutions into their advertising platforms.”

Earthwise’s new laundry range has recently launched in all major supermarkets and is cruelty-free, vegan, greywater and septic safe, and dermatologically tested. The bottles are made from 75 per cent recycled Australian plastic.

Kristin Hunt, group director – client and communications, Wavemaker, commented: “Consumers today are more conscious than ever about the impact their choices have on the environment. At Wavemaker, we’re committed to helping brands like Earthwise communicate their sustainable values through responsible investment. JCDecaux’s low-emission buses were an ideal choice to reflect Earthwise’s eco-conscious ethos and to reach busy Australians making everyday decisions.”

Earthwise has grown significantly from its humble beginnings in a garden shed in Waikato, New Zealand, and is now ready to make a positive impact on the Australian market.

John Harris, general manager, sales, JCDecaux, said: “By choosing JCDecaux’s low-emission bus network, Earthwise and Wavemaker are contributing to a broader movement toward responsible advertising. Businesses that prioritise sustainable media investments are helping to establish a new benchmark for environmentally conscious advertising.”

Earthwise’s campaign launched in July and will continue through to November.

Launched in August 2023 and unique to JCDecaux TRANSIT, brands can access Portrait Side packs that offer advertising on fully electric bus fleets in Sydney and Melbourne.

Sydney’s low-emission bus network provides coverage from the Eastern Suburbs through to inner-city suburbs and the west. In Melbourne, the network covers east to west including coastal and inner-suburban areas.