Drop Everything!! The Women In Media Awards Shortlist Is Here! 🎉

The importance of female voices in the media industry can not be understated. Over the past few years, the industry has made excellent strides toward equality, but there is still much work to be done to balance the sector.
B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, recognise exceptional women who have achieved incredible success in their professional arenas, as well as those who mentor and support other women.
Our judges have been working tirelessly, our team has tallied the votes, to present the moment you have all been waiting for: the Women In Media, presented by Are Media, Shortlist!
These shortlists represent the cream of the crop: women from across the media industry, rising stars, and experienced execs alike, who are making huge waves in their professional sectors and in the name of equality. So, without further ado, let’s hear it for our 2024 shortlist!
The Woman of the Year, sponsored by Are Media, and the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by QMS, will be revealed at the gala event.
Agency Sales/Account Management
- Emily Standley – Reload Media
- Huong nguyen – Alchemy One
- Kandiese Villela – GroupM Nexus, Mindshare
- Lauren Portelli – Special Group
- Lia Robinson – Spark Foundry
- Nina Gonong – Adylic (Part of Omnicom Media Group)
- Rose Butcher – Cassette
- Sagorika Sen – GroupM Nexus
- Sophie Tran – Omnicom Group
- Vanessa Williams – Ryval Media
Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause, presented by Are Media
- Year13, ‘Year 13’
- Ogilvy Australia, ‘Til It’s Done’
- Hopeful Monsters, ‘Hopeful Monsters’
- Mums In Ads, ‘Part-Time Pitch’
- Reckitt – Nurofen, ‘Gender Pain Gap’
- Fck The Cupcakes, ‘Yeah The Pies’
Business Support
- Angela Darby – Paramount ANZ
- Antoinette McIntosh – oOh!media
- Emily Scales – MiQ Digital
- Lauren Freudenstein – Nine
- Rachel Green – The Hoyts Corporation
- Rhiannon Fowler – dentsu Queensland
Casting Agent
- Holly Bryar – Bryar Casting
- Simone Landes – The Lifestyle Suite
Champion of Change
- Cherie Clonan – The Digital Picnic
- Hannah Sturrock – Advertising Council Australia
- Jacquie Alley – The Media Store
- Jenny Mak – DDB Sydney
- Katie Barclay – Hopeful Monsters
- Lauren Thornborough – UM
- Louise Wilson – LinkedIn
- Michelle Klein – IAG
- Regina Stroombergen & Julia Spencer – Mums in Ads
- Seyda Yilmaz – Ogilvy Australia
- Stephanie Famolaro – The Trade Desk
- Victoria Curro – R/GA
Client Services
- Alexandra Hazlehurst – Foxtel Media
- Am Lall – M&C Saatchi Group
- Amanda Fuller – DDB Sydney
- Danielle Chapman – Ogilvy Australia
- Grace Vizor – CHEP
- Kali Guillas – The Trade Desk
- Kelly Jack – dentsu Queensland
- Maddie Marsh – Meta
- Maddison Keogh – Initiative
- Nisha Rajamani – Carat
- Peta Southcomb – Mindshare
- Samantha Nunura – WiredCo.
Creative
- Alice Cogin – The Glue Society
- Divya Abe – Jack Nimble
- Elaine Li – Howatson+Company
- Ellena Mills – Howatson+Company
- Emma Robbins – M&C Saatchi Group
- Harrie Jack – Mamamia
- Hilary Badger – Ogilvy Australia
- Jenny Mak – DDB Sydney
- Millicent Malcolm – The Glue Society
- Regina Stroombergen – Thinkerbell
Creative Producer
- Becky Lillyman – ARN
- Kate Gooden – Scoundrel
- Natalie Mitchell – PXP Studios
- Rachael Brand – Paramount ANZ
Employer
- GroupM
- History Will Be Kind
- Equality Media + Marketing
- Reload Media
- The Digital Picnic
- Foxtel Group
- Hopeful Monsters
- The Creative Collective
- Zib Digital
Entrepreneur
- Chiquita King – Cocogun
- Corrie McLeod – InnovationAus.com
- Emilia Ball – dentsu Queensland
- Georgina Pownall – By All Means
- Haley McDonald – 3P Studio
- Jacqueline Witts – Neighbourhood Strategy
- Kristie Atkins – Wink
- Laura Sedgwick – Sedgwick Communications
- Leilani Abels – Thrive PR + Communications
- Michelle Hampton – WiredCo.
- Nicole Jauncey – ABEL
- Rebecca Ennis – Flaunt Talent
Executive Leader, presented by MiQ
- Angela Hampton – WiredCo.
- Catherine Rushton – This Is Flow
- Claire Fenner – Atomic 212°
- Imogen Hewitt – Spark Foundry/Publicis Media
- Jacquie Alley – The Media Store
- Jasmin Bedir – Innocean
- Jenny Parkes – Audience360
- Joanna Robinson – The Iconic
- Maria Grivas – Mindshare
- Pia Coyle – PHD
- Pippa Berlocher – EssenceMediacom
- Rebecca Darley – Domain Group
- Rebecca Haagsma – Nine
- Sara Lappage – QMS
Glass Ceiling Award, presented by Marie Claire
- Alpha Chan – Google
- Amanda Perris – Green Door Co
- Belinda Drew – The Monkeys – part of Accenture Song
- Cherie Clonan – The Digital Picnic
- Claire Butterworth – GroupM
- Jenny Mak – DDB Sydney
- Julie Anne Longano – Peeps Consulting
- Karina Pike – Resolution Digital
- Megan Kay – Zenith
- Michelle Hampton – WiredCo.
- Michelle Klein – IAG
Journalist/Producer
- Alana Riley – ARN
- Fiona Ellis-Jones – ARN
- Gemma Bath – Mamamia
- Lexie Cartwright – news.com.au
- Maddison Leach – 9Honey, Nine Digital
Marketing, presented by Mamamia
- Alina Malkin – Hairhouse
- Jo Rao – Wink
- Joanne Katsos – STIHL Australia
- Kate O’Connor – BBC
- Kristie Atkins – Wink
- Louise Crompton – Paramount ANZ
- Polly Blenkinship – Audible
- Ruth Haffenden – Boody
- Sam Cooke – Samsung Ads
- Sara Herbert – Audience360
- Serena Leith – TikTok
- Tennille Burt – QMS
Media Planner/Buyer, presented by Paramount
- Clare Farrugia – Hatched
- Clare Zappia – Avenue C
- Elizabeth Baker – Zenith Media – Publicis
- Katherine Pochroj – EssenceMediacom
- Kristy Kinzett – Wavemaker
- Laura Fell – Mindshare
- Monique Gerada – dentsu Queensland
- Natasha Young – Bohemia (M&C Saatchi Group)
- Paige Wheaton – Initiative
- Rebecca Ho – Starcom
- Sarinna Harte – Ryvalmedia
- Sasha Smith – Howatson+Company
Media Sales/Account Management
- Ann-Maree Mulders – Year13
- Danielle O’Meara – oOh!media
- Emily Huhndorf – CarExpert
- Emily Qureshi – Meta
- Jess Cameron – ARN
- Karen Alexander – Mamamia
- Lucy Lu – Uber Advertising
- Natasha Jarrett – oOh!media
- Stephanie Petrou – Meta
- Tayla Harrison – VMO
- Tess Davies – NOVA Entertainment
- Tina Andrew – Nine
Mentor
- Amy Rakowski – PHD
- Angela Haydon – JCDecaux
- Diane Ho – Paramount ANZ
- Dom Hickey – Howatson+Company
- Emma-Jane Granlese – History Will Be Kind
- Imogen Hewitt – Spark Foundry/Publicis Media
- Kristie Atkins – Wink
- Linh Diep – Ogilvy Australia
- Michelle Klein – IAG
- Milena Hopkins – Scentre Group, BrandSpace
- Philippa Moig – PHD
- Shauna Anderson – Nine.com.au
People and Culture
- Annabelle Roderick – Ogilvy Australia
- Emily Cook – dentsu Queensland
- Isabella Jackson – Ryval Media
- Isabella Serg – Nine
- Jacinta Munro – Atomic 212°
- Jacquie Alley – The Media Store
- Jamie Francis – Howatson + Company
- Jemma Heuston – ACM
- Jodi Rosenthal – QMS
- Marilla Akkermans – Equality Media
- Renee Murray – Half Dome
- Sarah Scott Paul – Enero
Project Manager
- Bec Coulson – IMAA
- Bree Peiris – Mamamia
- Clare Watts – Green Door Co
- Elysa Tsougranis – Deloitte
- Erin Fletcher – PHD
- Hannah Arthur – Year13
- Madeleine (Maddie) Navin – GumGum
- Rebecca Yeoh – Paramount ANZ
- Samantha Wessel – ARN
- Steph Dix – DDB Sydney
- Tara O’Keefe – QMS
- Vanessa Winley – Spark
Public Relations
- Anastasiia Nazarenko – Palin Communications
- Azadeh Williams – AZK Media
- Caroline Catterall – Keep Left
- Elly Hewitt – alt/shift/
- Genevieve Brammall – News Corp Australia
- Jess Cheney – Thinkerbell
- Maya Ivanovic – Palin Communications
- Rebecca Hyde – The Big Smoke
- Rebecca Jarvie-Gibbs – Example
- Sarah Quinn – Flight Centre Travel Group
- Susie Thomson – Clear Hayes Consulting
Rising Star
- Charlotte Goodsir – TikTok Australia
- Cindy Diep – Ogilvy Australia
- Courtney Cholakos – dentsu Queensland
- Hannah Kingston – Mindshare
- Kate O’Loughlin – Initiative
- Lilian Duncan – Hotwire
- Maddie Phillips – dentsu Queensland
- Mary Tanzer – EssenceMediacom
- Michelle Day – GroupM
- Pawena Kaniah – iProspect
- Rahma El Sayed – UM
- Summer Treseder – Initiative
Social Change Maker, presented by Australian Women’s Weekly
- Ash Gierke – ARN
- Danielle Galipienzo – Initiative
- Danika Johnston – WeAre8
- Ellie Angel-Mobbs – Southern Cross Austereo
- Haley McDonad – 3P Studio
- Jacquie Alley – The Media Store
- Jasmin Bedir – Innocean Australia
- Katherine Pochroj – EssenceMediacom
- Lisa Muxworthy & Kerry Warren – news.com.au
- Penelope Shell – Zenith Media
- Sally Roscholler – ACM
- Sarah Kramer – CHEP
Social Media
- Anna Mendoza – Nine
- Carmela Soares – Meta
- Jenna Benson – ARN
- Meg Coffey – Coffey & Tea
- Nikki Brown – Seven West Media
- Shivani Maharaj – Wavemaker
- Steph Edwards – WiredCo.
- Tasha Edelstein – Dentsu Creative
Strategy
- Alexandra Nel – TBWA
- Amelia Jasmine Sherman – Nova Entertainment
- Celia Garforth – Special Group
- Dom Hickey – Howatson + Company
- Emily Smith – Paramount ANZ
- Emily Wilson – Atomic 212°
- Kristy Kinzett – Wavemaker
- Michelle Fry – Mamamia
- Namita Sopal – Paramount ANZ
- Rachael Fraser – ABEL
- Sam Cousins – The Media Store
- Sam Turley – Mindshare
Sustainability Champion * NEW FOR 2024
- Aimee Buchanan – GroupM Nexus
- Camille Alarcon – Publicis Groupe ANZ
- Charlotte Berry – Innocean Australia
- Emma Robbins – M&C Saatchi Group
- June Cheung – Scope3
- Laura Parr – Google
- Natalie Dean-Weymark – Compass Studio
- Phoebe Keogh – UM
- Sarah Young – oOh!media
Tech
- Andrea Alembakis – GumGum
- Bonnie Dodemaide – iProspect
- Claire Patterson – Paramount ANZ
- Danica Bellchambers – CHEP Network
- Denise McCormack – Hatched
- Madeleine Davy – Adylic (Part of Omnicom Media Group)
- Mansi Shukla – Audience360
- Nicola Staveley – Audience360
- Paula Malysevaite – PHD
- Sally Hellyer – Mindshare
- Somya Malviya – GroupM Nexus
- Terri Owens – GroupM Nexus
Don’t miss the opportunity to hear the winners announced in person at a celebration of the incredible, history-making women in our industry on Friday, August 16th, at White Bay Cruise Terminal.
