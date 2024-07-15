Drop Everything!! The Women In Media Awards Shortlist Is Here! 🎉

The importance of female voices in the media industry can not be understated. Over the past few years, the industry has made excellent strides toward equality, but there is still much work to be done to balance the sector.

B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, recognise exceptional women who have achieved incredible success in their professional arenas, as well as those who mentor and support other women.

Our judges have been working tirelessly, our team has tallied the votes, to present the moment you have all been waiting for: the Women In Media, presented by Are Media, Shortlist!

Get tickets to B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, now!

These shortlists represent the cream of the crop: women from across the media industry, rising stars, and experienced execs alike, who are making huge waves in their professional sectors and in the name of equality. So, without further ado, let’s hear it for our 2024 shortlist!

The Woman of the Year, sponsored by Are Media, and the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by QMS, will be revealed at the gala event.

Agency Sales/Account Management

Emily Standley – Reload Media

Huong nguyen – Alchemy One

Kandiese Villela – GroupM Nexus, Mindshare

Lauren Portelli – Special Group

Lia Robinson – Spark Foundry

Nina Gonong – Adylic (Part of Omnicom Media Group)

Rose Butcher – Cassette

Sagorika Sen – GroupM Nexus

Sophie Tran – Omnicom Group

Vanessa Williams – Ryval Media

Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause, presented by Are Media

Year13, ‘Year 13’

Ogilvy Australia, ‘Til It’s Done’

Hopeful Monsters, ‘Hopeful Monsters’

Mums In Ads, ‘Part-Time Pitch’

Reckitt – Nurofen, ‘Gender Pain Gap’

Fck The Cupcakes, ‘Yeah The Pies’

Business Support

Angela Darby – Paramount ANZ

Antoinette McIntosh – oOh!media

Emily Scales – MiQ Digital

Lauren Freudenstein – Nine

Rachel Green – The Hoyts Corporation

Rhiannon Fowler – dentsu Queensland

Casting Agent

Holly Bryar – Bryar Casting

Simone Landes – The Lifestyle Suite

Champion of Change

Cherie Clonan – The Digital Picnic

Hannah Sturrock – Advertising Council Australia

Jacquie Alley – The Media Store

Jenny Mak – DDB Sydney

Katie Barclay – Hopeful Monsters

Lauren Thornborough – UM

Louise Wilson – LinkedIn

Michelle Klein – IAG

Regina Stroombergen & Julia Spencer – Mums in Ads

Seyda Yilmaz – Ogilvy Australia

Stephanie Famolaro – The Trade Desk

Victoria Curro – R/GA

Client Services

Alexandra Hazlehurst – Foxtel Media

Am Lall – M&C Saatchi Group

Amanda Fuller – DDB Sydney

Danielle Chapman – Ogilvy Australia

Grace Vizor – CHEP

Kali Guillas – The Trade Desk

Kelly Jack – dentsu Queensland

Maddie Marsh – Meta

Maddison Keogh – Initiative

Nisha Rajamani – Carat

Peta Southcomb – Mindshare

Samantha Nunura – WiredCo.

Creative

Alice Cogin – The Glue Society

Divya Abe – Jack Nimble

Elaine Li – Howatson+Company

Ellena Mills – Howatson+Company

Emma Robbins – M&C Saatchi Group

Harrie Jack – Mamamia

Hilary Badger – Ogilvy Australia

Jenny Mak – DDB Sydney

Millicent Malcolm – The Glue Society

Regina Stroombergen – Thinkerbell

Creative Producer

Becky Lillyman – ARN

Kate Gooden – Scoundrel

Natalie Mitchell – PXP Studios

Rachael Brand – Paramount ANZ

Employer

GroupM

History Will Be Kind

Equality Media + Marketing

Reload Media

The Digital Picnic

Foxtel Group

Hopeful Monsters

The Creative Collective

Zib Digital

Entrepreneur

Chiquita King – Cocogun

Corrie McLeod – InnovationAus.com

Emilia Ball – dentsu Queensland

Georgina Pownall – By All Means

Haley McDonald – 3P Studio

Jacqueline Witts – Neighbourhood Strategy

Kristie Atkins – Wink

Laura Sedgwick – Sedgwick Communications

Leilani Abels – Thrive PR + Communications

Michelle Hampton – WiredCo.

Nicole Jauncey – ABEL

Rebecca Ennis – Flaunt Talent

Executive Leader, presented by MiQ

Angela Hampton – WiredCo.

Catherine Rushton – This Is Flow

Claire Fenner – Atomic 212°

Imogen Hewitt – Spark Foundry/Publicis Media

Jacquie Alley – The Media Store

Jasmin Bedir – Innocean

Jenny Parkes – Audience360

Joanna Robinson – The Iconic

Maria Grivas – Mindshare

Pia Coyle – PHD

Pippa Berlocher – EssenceMediacom

Rebecca Darley – Domain Group

Rebecca Haagsma – Nine

Sara Lappage – QMS

Glass Ceiling Award, presented by Marie Claire

Alpha Chan – Google

Amanda Perris – Green Door Co

Belinda Drew – The Monkeys – part of Accenture Song

Cherie Clonan – The Digital Picnic

Claire Butterworth – GroupM

Jenny Mak – DDB Sydney

Julie Anne Longano – Peeps Consulting

Karina Pike – Resolution Digital

Megan Kay – Zenith

Michelle Hampton – WiredCo.

Michelle Klein – IAG

Journalist/Producer

Alana Riley – ARN

Fiona Ellis-Jones – ARN

Gemma Bath – Mamamia

Lexie Cartwright – news.com.au

Maddison Leach – 9Honey, Nine Digital

Marketing, presented by Mamamia

Alina Malkin – Hairhouse

Jo Rao – Wink

Joanne Katsos – STIHL Australia

Kate O’Connor – BBC

Kristie Atkins – Wink

Louise Crompton – Paramount ANZ

Polly Blenkinship – Audible

Ruth Haffenden – Boody

Sam Cooke – Samsung Ads

Sara Herbert – Audience360

Serena Leith – TikTok

Tennille Burt – QMS

Media Planner/Buyer, presented by Paramount

Clare Farrugia – Hatched

Clare Zappia – Avenue C

Elizabeth Baker – Zenith Media – Publicis

Katherine Pochroj – EssenceMediacom

Kristy Kinzett – Wavemaker

Laura Fell – Mindshare

Monique Gerada – dentsu Queensland

Natasha Young – Bohemia (M&C Saatchi Group)

Paige Wheaton – Initiative

Rebecca Ho – Starcom

Sarinna Harte – Ryvalmedia

Sasha Smith – Howatson+Company

Media Sales/Account Management

Ann-Maree Mulders – Year13

Danielle O’Meara – oOh!media

Emily Huhndorf – CarExpert

Emily Qureshi – Meta

Jess Cameron – ARN

Karen Alexander – Mamamia

Lucy Lu – Uber Advertising

Natasha Jarrett – oOh!media

Stephanie Petrou – Meta

Tayla Harrison – VMO

Tess Davies – NOVA Entertainment

Tina Andrew – Nine

Mentor

Amy Rakowski – PHD

Angela Haydon – JCDecaux

Diane Ho – Paramount ANZ

Dom Hickey – Howatson+Company

Emma-Jane Granlese – History Will Be Kind

Imogen Hewitt – Spark Foundry/Publicis Media

Kristie Atkins – Wink

Linh Diep – Ogilvy Australia

Michelle Klein – IAG

Milena Hopkins – Scentre Group, BrandSpace

Philippa Moig – PHD

Shauna Anderson – Nine.com.au

People and Culture

Annabelle Roderick – Ogilvy Australia

Emily Cook – dentsu Queensland

Isabella Jackson – Ryval Media

Isabella Serg – Nine

Jacinta Munro – Atomic 212°

Jacquie Alley – The Media Store

Jamie Francis – Howatson + Company

Jemma Heuston – ACM

Jodi Rosenthal – QMS

Marilla Akkermans – Equality Media

Renee Murray – Half Dome

Sarah Scott Paul – Enero

Project Manager

Bec Coulson – IMAA

Bree Peiris – Mamamia

Clare Watts – Green Door Co

Elysa Tsougranis – Deloitte

Erin Fletcher – PHD

Hannah Arthur – Year13

Madeleine (Maddie) Navin – GumGum

Rebecca Yeoh – Paramount ANZ

Samantha Wessel – ARN

Steph Dix – DDB Sydney

Tara O’Keefe – QMS

Vanessa Winley – Spark

Public Relations

Anastasiia Nazarenko – Palin Communications

Azadeh Williams – AZK Media

Caroline Catterall – Keep Left

Elly Hewitt – alt/shift/

Genevieve Brammall – News Corp Australia

Jess Cheney – Thinkerbell

Maya Ivanovic – Palin Communications

Rebecca Hyde – The Big Smoke

Rebecca Jarvie-Gibbs – Example

Sarah Quinn – Flight Centre Travel Group

Susie Thomson – Clear Hayes Consulting

Rising Star

Charlotte Goodsir – TikTok Australia

Cindy Diep – Ogilvy Australia

Courtney Cholakos – dentsu Queensland

Hannah Kingston – Mindshare

Kate O’Loughlin – Initiative

Lilian Duncan – Hotwire

Maddie Phillips – dentsu Queensland

Mary Tanzer – EssenceMediacom

Michelle Day – GroupM

Pawena Kaniah – iProspect

Rahma El Sayed – UM

Summer Treseder – Initiative

Social Change Maker, presented by Australian Women’s Weekly

Ash Gierke – ARN

Danielle Galipienzo – Initiative

Danika Johnston – WeAre8

Ellie Angel-Mobbs – Southern Cross Austereo

Haley McDonad – 3P Studio

Jacquie Alley – The Media Store

Jasmin Bedir – Innocean Australia

Katherine Pochroj – EssenceMediacom

Lisa Muxworthy & Kerry Warren – news.com.au

Penelope Shell – Zenith Media

Sally Roscholler – ACM

Sarah Kramer – CHEP

Social Media

Anna Mendoza – Nine

Carmela Soares – Meta

Jenna Benson – ARN

Meg Coffey – Coffey & Tea

Nikki Brown – Seven West Media

Shivani Maharaj – Wavemaker

Steph Edwards – WiredCo.

Tasha Edelstein – Dentsu Creative

Strategy

Alexandra Nel – TBWA

Amelia Jasmine Sherman – Nova Entertainment

Celia Garforth – Special Group

Dom Hickey – Howatson + Company

Emily Smith – Paramount ANZ

Emily Wilson – Atomic 212°

Kristy Kinzett – Wavemaker

Michelle Fry – Mamamia

Namita Sopal – Paramount ANZ

Rachael Fraser – ABEL

Sam Cousins – The Media Store

Sam Turley – Mindshare

Sustainability Champion * NEW FOR 2024

Aimee Buchanan – GroupM Nexus

Camille Alarcon – Publicis Groupe ANZ

Charlotte Berry – Innocean Australia

Emma Robbins – M&C Saatchi Group

June Cheung – Scope3

Laura Parr – Google

Natalie Dean-Weymark – Compass Studio

Phoebe Keogh – UM

Sarah Young – oOh!media

Tech

Andrea Alembakis – GumGum

Bonnie Dodemaide – iProspect

Claire Patterson – Paramount ANZ

Danica Bellchambers – CHEP Network

Denise McCormack – Hatched

Madeleine Davy – Adylic (Part of Omnicom Media Group)

Mansi Shukla – Audience360

Nicola Staveley – Audience360

Paula Malysevaite – PHD

Sally Hellyer – Mindshare

Somya Malviya – GroupM Nexus

Terri Owens – GroupM Nexus

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear the winners announced in person at a celebration of the incredible, history-making women in our industry on Friday, August 16th, at White Bay Cruise Terminal.

Get tickets to B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, now!