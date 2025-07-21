Doomscrolling – Self-Soothing Or Self-Sabotage?: Psyched

‘Psyched’ is your monthly insight into the psychology and social science that guide our everyday choices. Authored by Summer Treseder, a strategist at Wavemaker, ‘Psyched’ unpacks the ‘why’ behind consumer choices with each edition delving into a provocative topic. From exploring ‘the rational reasons why Karens exist’, dissecting ‘OnlyFans Marketing’ to examining our obsession with ‘brand trainwrecks,’ no subject is off limits. Each issue equips marketers (and us ad folk) with deeper insights into consumers’ minds, creating more meaningful connections.

Last night’s routine: planned to read… ended up scrolling TikTok until my phone smacked me in the face (we’ve all been there). Sleep won by default.

And somewhere during this, it got me thinking how doomscrolling (defined as the habit of continuously scrolling through negative, distressing, or upsetting content) cops a bad rap. The word alone is loaded. Judgy. And, often, lumps scrolling into one big spiral of despair, when often, we’re just… scrolling. Not spiralling.

But maybe the doomscroll isn’t all bad. Maybe it’s not just about feeding anxiety, but about trying to feel informed, a little more in control, and oddly, even connected.

So? Are we numbing or nurturing ourselves through the scroll?

Perspective 1: Doomscrolling isn’t doom, it’s digital diligence

From warzones to recent climate disasters like floods and bushfires, doomscrolling exposes us to a heap of information as a survival mechanism. Humans are hardwired to scan for threats as a primal, protective instinct (threat detection theory), where staying informed, even if the knowledge is unsettling, gives us the illusion of preparedness, and that illusion feels like control (locus of control theory).

Then there’s the rise of ‘news fluency’ as social capital. In hyper-online culture, being “in the know” is its own kind of currency. Doomscrolling keeps us socially fluent, ready with the latest take, outrage, or headline, turning awareness into a form of belonging, even when the content is heavy (social identity theory).

For others, doomscrolling works as emotional regulation. Think back to the pandemic, people weren’t just refreshing their feeds for updates, but to feel connected in the chaos (emotion regulation theory).

Perspective 2: Doomscrolling: Overfe(e)d and Feeling Nothing

Doomscrolling is a strange paradox; the more we scroll to feel something, the more numb we become. Psychological studies have shown that constant exposure to negative news can lead to desensitisation, anxiety, and learned helplessness (Martin Seligman), leading us to mentally detach, not out of indifference but as a form of emotional survival.

When we binge on content, our brains get overloaded and dopamine (the chemical that makes us feel rewarded) becomes depleted. The result? Nothing feels exciting. Everything feels flat. We’ve trained ourselves to crave the next hit of content, but the hit rarely lands (Incentive sensitisation theory).

This fatigue is being reflected in culture and how brands show up. From the rise of quiet luxury to lo-fi content and most recently, dopamine-boosting hobbies, and ‘Farm Girl Summers,’ people aren’t craving more stimulation, they’re craving less. Even TikTok’s dishing out “take a break” prompts, a rare moment of self-awareness from the app that basically invented the infinite scroll (and honestly, I feel personally attacked).

So What?

Doomscrolling is both a coping tool and a cognitive trap. It helps us feel informed, aligned, and momentarily soothed. But it also floods our systems, numbs our emotions, and trains our attention spans to seek, not sit.

For brands, the takeaways are:

Buy Make attention, fast. The saying goes, if you don’t have them in two seconds, you don’t have them at all. Whilst attention is still the entry point, it’s no longer just about buying it. It’s about creating it, and making sure your brand is recognised in the moment. That’s where distinctive assets come in. Think Compare the Meerkat’s “Simples!” or Snickers’ “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” Instantly understood, instantly tied back to the brand. Make it easier for people to keep up, not catch up, through news fluency. Examples of brands that do this well include The Daily Aus, which delivers bite-sized, scroll-friendly news that informs without overwhelming. Read the room i.e. the state of culture. The best brands don’t just show up, they show up right. In a world shaped by news cycles and national mood swings, cultural context matters more than ever. Smart brands know when to inform, when to connect, and when to step back.

If rates rise, people want help.

If there’s a bushfire, they want empathy.

If there’s terror or tragedy, and you’ve got nothing meaningful to add, silence might be the strongest move.

Being in culture isn’t about being in everything. It’s about knowing where you belong and having the awareness to step back when you don’t.

In summary, doomscrolling keeps us connected, informed, and reassured, yet it can overwhelm our minds and dull our feelings. Brands that understand this balance are best placed to make every scroll count.