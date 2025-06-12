The Naked Truth – OnlyFans Marketing: Psyched

‘Psyched’ is your monthly insight into the psychology and social science that guide our everyday choices. Authored by Summer Treseder, a strategist at Wavemaker, ‘Psyched’ unpacks the ‘why’ behind consumer choices with each edition delving into a provocative topic. From exploring ‘the rational reasons why Karens exist’, dissecting ‘why mascots matter’ to examining our obsession with ‘brand trainwrecks,’ no subject is off limits. Each issue equips marketers (and us ad folk) with deeper insights into consumers’ minds, creating more meaningful connections.

As a strategist, I consume an absurd amount of content- if binge-watching trends and doom-scrolling were Olympic sports, I’d have at least three gold medals and a sponsorship deal by now.

My latest deep dive? The endless news surrounding the controversial, yet undeniably viral OnlyFans star, Bonnie Blue. Love her or loathe her, one thing is undeniable: Bonnie Blue has propelled herself into mainstream pop culture by manufacturing attention through headline-grabbing record attempts and deliberately provocative stunts.

From her widely publicised “fake pregnancy” to planned “sex challenges” that got her banned from Australia and Fiji, and even a “staged arrest,” later revealed as a calculated marketing ploy, Bonnie knows how to keep the spotlight firmly on her. Next on her list – ‘the craziest, largest livestream ever’ on 14 June.

Now, you might be thinking, What does this have to do with media? And honestly, I get it, it’s not exactly a topic you’d expect to see in trade press. But as someone who believes there’s just as much to learn from outside our industry as within it, I decided to dig deeper into the psychology behind adult entertainment marketing and unpack what we can learn from it.

The Psychology Behind Shock and Controversy

Whilst unconventional, creators like Bonnie Blue use controversy, curiosity, and storytelling to drive engagement, tapping into psychological principles that explain why audiences are drawn to shock and polarising narratives:

Arousal theory (excuse the pun) suggests people are naturally drawn to experiences that evoke strong emotional reactions, like surprise, outrage, or intrigue. However, this does raise the age long debate of whether shock is a viable marketing strategy, with some believing that if it creates a positive user experience for consumers it’s accepted. Bonnie’s shock strategy however relies on believability using the curiosity gab theory to compel audiences to seek answers by clicking, subscribing, or engaging further. However, the more she uses shock and stunts the more they risk becoming normalised, thereby eroding trust and fostering frustration.

Regardless of opinion, social identity theory suggests that by cultivating an image as both loved and hated, Bonnie creates a polarising divide that sparks debate, appealing to our desire to align with communities reflecting our values. In essence, and as the well-known adage goes ‘controversy fuels conversation, and conversation fuels visibility’.

Considering these theories, there is three key outtakes marketers can learn from adult entertainment creators:

Leave them with wanting more: With the degradation of cookies, publishers are increasingly seeking insight from first party data. This has seen the rise of subscription-based models like OnlyFans, where creators like Bonnie use platform-specific content such teasing snippets on Instagram, to entice audiences and drive them to the app, where they’re encouraged to pay to play. Now I am not suggesting every marketer shift their revenue framework but instead should look to build excitement for their brands by teasing upcoming content/ offerings and incentivising long-term commitments through promotions, competitions, or exclusive personalised content. Reassess your audience: Unlike brands such as Uber or Airbnb who can only cater to one group of customers at a time, OnlyFans multiplicative earning model means creators, can make upwards of $5.4MM a year through serving to the masses. This, paired with the average creator age ranging 18-29 means marketers must reassess ageism biases when profiling younger audiences for their brands, particularly across premium or indulgent products. Sell Yourself – Giving a whole new meaning to authenticity: As competition intensifies on platforms like OnlyFans, creators differentiate themselves through unique, personal branding strategies. For example, Bonnie Blue has carved out a niche by using headline-grabbing stunts and shock factor narratives, such as her staged arrest, to generate earnt media and spark curiosity. Using these conventions of self-promotion, marketers should look to offer content that speaks to and manufactures attention of their most valuable audience to promote fandom and advocacy.

In summary, while Bonnie Blue’s marketing strategies may not be everyone’s cup of tea, they serve as a compelling case study in how media manipulation and psychology intersect, with lessons that extend far beyond her world and into ours.