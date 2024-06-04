Don’t Miss Karen Nelson-Field’s Spectacular Session On Day 2 Of Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest

Don’t Miss Karen Nelson-Field’s Spectacular Session On Day 2 Of Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Previous Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, favourite Dr Karen Nelson-Field is returning for an unmissable session this afternoon.

Amplified Intelligence’s legendary CEO and founder will be conversing with Pinterest’s VP of global business marketing, Stacy Wright Malone at 1.50pm this afternoon in the Keynote Room.

Together, the pair will explain why adland is paying the wrong kind of attention in what is set to be an absolute knockout.

They’ll be introducing the power of Passive Attention – critical at a time when attention spans are shrinking and everyone’s trying to break through in a rapidly changing landscape.

In an effort to win, many try to outshout the competition. But if you’re only looking to be the loudest voice, you’re leaving a world of unlocked value on the table. In this session, you’ll hear the latest research that shows a more holistic approach is the key to gaining real, quality attention – and achieving better business outcomes.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Cannes in Cairns

Latest News

‘Efficiency Monsters’: How Regional Australia Helped Brands Like IKEA and Bundaberg Rum Grow
  • B&T Exclusive
  • Marketing

‘Efficiency Monsters’: How Regional Australia Helped Brands Like IKEA and Bundaberg Rum Grow

IKEA’s CMO Kirsten Hassler and former Diageo and Domino’s CMO Adam Ballesty reckon there is plenty of value in pouring ad dollars in regional Australia, but only under certain conditions. Lead image: Brian Gallagher, Adam Ballesty, Kirsten Hasler and moderator Wade Kingsley. Two of the nations top marketers have encouraged the industry to consider regional […]

LiSTNR’s KIC Pod Founders Unpack The Power Of Authenticity & Community
  • B&T Exclusive
  • Media

LiSTNR’s KIC Pod Founders Unpack The Power Of Authenticity & Community

In a world where attention is the ultimate currency, authenticity and community building have emerged as indispensable assets for success. At an insightful keynote session at Cannes In Cairns, LiSTNR creators Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, co-founders of the health and wellness app KIC, shared their insights and inspirational journey. Lead image: Grant Tothill, […]

Slew Of Promotions At Vinyl Group
  • Media

Slew Of Promotions At Vinyl Group

Vinyl Group is much like its own namesake - so hot right now! Not that one need wade through dusty second-hand markets.