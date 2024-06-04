Don’t Miss Karen Nelson-Field’s Spectacular Session On Day 2 Of Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest

Previous Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, favourite Dr Karen Nelson-Field is returning for an unmissable session this afternoon.

Amplified Intelligence’s legendary CEO and founder will be conversing with Pinterest’s VP of global business marketing, Stacy Wright Malone at 1.50pm this afternoon in the Keynote Room.

Together, the pair will explain why adland is paying the wrong kind of attention in what is set to be an absolute knockout.

They’ll be introducing the power of Passive Attention – critical at a time when attention spans are shrinking and everyone’s trying to break through in a rapidly changing landscape.

In an effort to win, many try to outshout the competition. But if you’re only looking to be the loudest voice, you’re leaving a world of unlocked value on the table. In this session, you’ll hear the latest research that shows a more holistic approach is the key to gaining real, quality attention – and achieving better business outcomes.