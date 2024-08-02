Deadpool Dance Brings 90s Boy Band NSYNC To New Audience

Now, we don’t want to spoil anything, but Deadpool & Wolverine could be one of the most iconic cultural moments of 2024, and with so much hype around the blockbuster team-up, the music featured in the film is reaching insane new heights.

Insights released from Vevo reveal that NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye, which features during epic showdown, complete with a dance break from Deadpool himself in the opening scenes of the film, received almost 14x the daily global views on Vevo on Monday, July 29, following the film’s weekend release.

Vevo also revealed that the music video was the seventh most-watched video across the globe on that date. The lift in “Bye Bye Bye” viewership also contributed to a +371 per cent lift in NSYNC’s total global daily views.

After the film’s release, the official music video was retitled “*NSYNC—Bye Bye Bye (Official Video from Deadpool and Wolverine).”

“When music is featured in a hit movie, we then see consumers seek out the music video behind that song. Nostalgia has a unique way of bringing timeless music back into the spotlight, and the latest Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie is a perfect example of that. The recent spike in views for *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” on Vevo shows how film can spark new and renewed interest in music videos from the past,” Steve Sos, managing director APAC Vevo, told B&T exclusively. “Music videos are a key entertainment pillar and are a critical part of a brand’s wider pop culture strategy”. The iconic scene has also sparked a TikTok trend, with creators taking to the platform to recreate the iconic dance.