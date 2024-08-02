Deadpool Dance Brings 90s Boy Band NSYNC To New Audience

@arnoldchristianpgDeadpool Bye bye bye Baile 😃🙂♬ sonido original – Arnold Christian Pinedo Galind
“When music is featured in a hit movie, we then see consumers seek out the music video behind that song. Nostalgia has a unique way of bringing timeless music back into the spotlight, and the latest Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie is a perfect example of that. The recent spike in views for *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” on Vevo shows how film can spark new and renewed interest in music videos from the past,” Steve Sos, managing director APAC Vevo, told B&T exclusively. “Music videos are a key entertainment pillar and are a critical part of a brand’s wider pop culture strategy”.
The iconic scene has also sparked a TikTok trend, with creators taking to the platform to recreate the iconic dance.
@pokemonmasterzo s/o to dancepool @nickfpauley #deadpool #nsync #byebyebye #fyp ♬ Bye Bye Bye – From Deadpool and Wolverine Soundtrack – *NSYNC
The highly anticipated third instalment in the Deadpool franchise hit cinemas across the world last week. The must-see cultural moment of the year saw over 930,000 Deadpool fans flock to cinemas across Australia from Wednesday to Sunday, propelling Deadpool & Wolverine to deliver the biggest opening weekend audience result since Barbie. A massive 66 per cent of the audience fell into the hard-to-reach 18- 39 demographic.
At the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed a staggering $438.3 million globally since its release, including a record-breaking $17.6 million at the Australian box office across its Thursday – Sunday opening weekend ($19.9 million, including preview screenings), setting a new record for the franchise.
The records kept tumbling, with Deadpool & Wolverine delivering the highest-grossing opening weekend for an MA15+ film of all time, the 10th highest-grossing opening weekend of all time in Australia and the fourth-highest MCU opening weekend of all time behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War.
“As one of 2024’s most anticipated releases, we knew Deadpool & Wolverine would deliver massive results across Australia,” said Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema. “The film’s cultural impact is undeniable, rivalling the phenomenon that was Barbie, and this record-breaking opening weekend has once again proved cinema’s power in capturing and connecting with hard-to reach youth audiences – which is what we’d come to expect on titles like this”.
Deadpool & Wolverine has captivated audiences and critics alike. The film received an ‘A’ CinemaScore and a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes—the second-highest score in MCU history. This will undoubtedly drive positive word of mouth and continued strength at the box office for weeks to come.