David Jones Adds Qantas Frequent Flyer Points To Soon-To-Land Loyalty Program

David Jones has partnered with Qantas Frequent Flyer for its loyalty program, David Jones Rewards, due to land later this year.

For the first time, David Jones shoppers will be able to earn and redeem either David Jones Rewards Points or Qantas Points, giving millions of Australians more choice every time they shop at the retailer’s 40 stores and online.

David Jones shoppers will be able to redeem their Qantas Points on a wide range of rewards across the Qantas Frequent Flyer program, including 20 million reward seats, flight upgrades, hotel stays and other travel perks. Over half of Frequent Flyers actively earning Qantas Points have done so with retailers in the last 12 months. Once launched, shopping at David Jones will unlock billions more points for members in the coming years.

David Jones CEO Scott Fyfe said: “Our customers are at the heart of the 187-year-old David Jones business, and we look forward to recognising and rewarding them with a new market-leading premium loyalty experience.

“We are incredibly proud to bring together two iconic Australian brands as we prepare to launch the new David Jones Rewards program. Of the 55 million visitors to our physical stores and 110 million visitors to davidjones.com each year we know a large number of our customers are also frequent flyers, so we’re thrilled to welcome the national carrier to our department store and give Qantas members access to the David Jones premium brand curation.

“The new David Jones Rewards program is a key initiative under our Vision 2025+ strategy, which delivers a solid runway towards future growth and, most importantly, will deliver millions of Australians more choice, more value, and more rewards.”

Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance added: “There are few retailers more iconic than David Jones, and we are delighted to welcome them onboard as one of our flagship partners. One in two Qantas Frequent Flyers already shop regularly at David Jones, and once live, will offer members even more opportunities to be rewarded when shopping the brands they love.

“The number of points members have earned through retailers has doubled in the last five years, and we anticipate it will double again by 2030, as we expand our footprint across a growing range of retail categories.”

Launched in 1987, Qantas Frequent Flyer is one of Australia’s largest loyalty programs with over 17 million members. Two-thirds of all Qantas Points earned by Frequent Flyers are on the ground through financial services, retail transactions, insurance, health and wellbeing, and other categories. 35 per cent of all credit card spending in Australia is on a Qantas Points-earning card.

The new David Jones mobile app will be the central hub of the rewards program, allowing customers to link their memberships, track their points balance, and access a range of exclusive benefits tailored to their shopping preferences.

Full details of the partnership and the David Jones Rewards program will be revealed when it launches later in the year.