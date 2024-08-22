David Anderson Out As ABC MD, Says There Is A “Good Case” For Female Replacement

David Anderson is to step down as managing director of the ABC and has said there is a “good case” for his replacement to be a woman.

Anderson’s shock departure was announced yesterday and the jury remains out as to whether he jumped or was pushed to leave the public service broadcaster by new chair and former News Corp exec Kim Williams.

Anderson has led the broadcaster for nearly six years and will remain in the job until early 2025 to ensure a smooth transition with his successor.

He announced his departure with a 1,400-word email to staff, with Anderson saying it was his decision to resign, adding that it was the “right moment for leadership renewal”.

“I am still very much committed to the importance of the ABC to the nation,” he continued. “To have the opportunity to serve the Australian public and lead such talented and dedicated people across the country and overseas for what is approaching six years is humbling.

“I am grateful to Kim Williams and the Board for their support and their efforts to persuade me to stay on for my full second term. Their unabashed enthusiasm for the importance and future of the Corporation makes this decision easier. I am confident the timing is right for both me and the ABC.

“Kim has asked that I stay on in the role until a new managing director has been appointed to ensure a smooth transition, which I expect will be at least until the start of next year,” he added.

Speaking to ABC RN, David Anderson said he had started to think about leaving the ABC around the Christmas break.

“I will always talk about [the ABC’s] importance to the Australian people. I have a unique perspective in this role. It is an honour and a privilege to hold it. I haven’t taken it lightly. I’ve taken it very seriously,” he said.

“I feel quite proud of the job I’ve done over the six years, and I’ve got a lot of lovely messages from across the ABC yesterday. But, you know, the ABC is an institution. I’m just a custodian in this role, and I just feel it’s time to hand it on to someone else.”

Offering advice to his successor, Anderson told the radio station:

“My advice to them would be to always, always see the bigger picture. Always relate this back to purpose and performance. Always be thinking about staff at the ABC, because everybody in this place walks through the door with a commitment, and they’re solidly aligned to the purpose of the place … There are many distractions that come here and, you know, just to stay focused on the things that matter.”

He said that he thought “there is a good case” that his successor should be a woman.

“I certainly think that there is case for consideration,” he said.

“Of course, you want the best person for the job, but should really be – It is a record that needs correction there … I think you want to see a history that includes women in the CEO role.

Williams, meanwhile, has outlined something of an overhaul for the ABC. Chief among his complaints are that its journalists and editorial output had become too lightweight and closer to soft, tabloid-fodder entertainment news in a bid to drive more clicks, views and listens as the network’s share of the market has wanted in recent years — down from 71 per cent of the nation engaging with ABC content each week in 2014 to 65.4 per cent now.

Williams has described some news and current affairs stories as “filler” and “bland”.

Last month, he read out a list of ABC headlines to staff in order to demonstrate the lack of hard news.

“I think I make no apology for the fact I think news should be prioritised appropriately,” he said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. “Sorry if that’s unsatisfying.”

Williams has also called for more investment in the broadcaster, claiming there had been a $494 million decline in real terms in government funding over the past four decades. The ABC currently receives $1.1 billion from central government, split between infrastructure, news and other content.