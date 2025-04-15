‘Show Us Your Boomtown’: Top Industry Executives Share Their Favourite Easter Regional Breaks

The Easter break is on our doorstep and Boomtown is the destination of choice for Australian travellers looking to capitalise on the last glimpse of summer-like weather, according to new research.

The majority of Australians favour regional destinations for their Easter holidays with 69 per cent of metro residents and 86 per cent of regional travellers choosing to explore regional Australia, highlighting a growing trend for appreciation of scenic and serene landscapes for some R&R and family time.

Half of regional Australians are considering or planning a holiday over Easter, with 60 per cent opting to stay in their own state and 52 per cent of metro travellers also planning to stay in their state for the break.

The research reflects the travel plans of some of the industry’s key executives, who have regional holidays planned for the Easter break.

The Iconic chief marketing officer, Joanna Robinson, said Boomerang Beach on the NSW mid North Coast is her go-to for Easter holidays.

“Over Easter, I love visiting Boomerang Beach on the NSW North Coast with my family, because it offers such a beautiful, peaceful and calm environment,” she said.

“It’s a place where we can truly unwind and relax, making it a cherished holiday destination for us. We are looking forward to swimming, surfing, and sunbathing on the pristine sands and beautiful clear waters. It really is a little piece of paradise!”

Omnicom Media Group head of trading, John Lynch, also heads north to the Central Coast as his preferred Easter destination.

“What’s not to love about holidaying in Boomtown! This year has the added bonus of an Easter and ANZAC public holiday double hitter. It’s nice to get out of town and enjoy quality time with the kids.

“I love how regional Australia offers a unique charm with its stunning landscapes, friendly locals, and a slower pace of life that lets you truly unwind. Plus, the kids get to experience nature up close and personal, making memories that will last a lifetime. Boomtown has something for everyone.”

Boomtown chair, Brian Gallagher is also a fan of the Hunter region in Northern NSW for Easter holidays.

“Regional Australian destinations offer everything a family could want for Easter holidays – a relaxed environment, friendly locals, beautiful scenery – from the beaches to the bush at the Hunter, and not to mention one or two pretty good wineries and restaurants to choose from!” he said.

“It’s little wonder that Boomtown is such a popular travel destination over Easter – even regional residents want to travel to regional destinations and why wouldn’t you.”

Third Avenue Consulting Principal, Rochelle Burbury, chooses the west for her preferred autumn break, specifically the Margaret River in the south west of Western Australia.

“The Margaret River region, stretching from Cape Naturaliste in the north to Cape Leeuwin in the south where the Indian and Southern oceans meet, is a nature lovers – and wine and food lovers – paradise. A plethora of stunning beaches and world-class surf breaks dot the coastline, plus the famous Karri forests, while some of the nation’s best and most scenic wineries – 200 of them – are easily accessible from Caves Road,” she said.

“What I love about regional Western Australia is the locals, all friendly, helpful and passionate about what they do. Innovative winemakers and incredible chefs have sprung up all over the region, giving the big guns a run for their money. It’s exciting to be a part of. And no crowds!”