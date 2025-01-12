Climate 200 & Simon Holmes a Court Puts Australians For Prosperity “On Notice” Over “Dirty” Political Campaign

Climate 200 and Simon Holmes a Court are being accused of “bullying” and attempts to stifle political advertising ahead of the federal election after issuing a legal notice to campaign group Australians for Prosperity (A4P) led by former Liberal MP Julian Simmonds.

The party launched its summer campaign on Boxing Day. Targeting electorates in QLD, NSW and Victoria, the campaign accused the Greens and Teals of being out of touch during a cost-of-living crisis.

In a copyright infringement notice sent to Simmonds by legal firm Ripple on behalf of Climate 200, the company alleged that the ads used a doctored, greyscale reproduction of Climate 200 logo on signs and billboards without its consent.

The legal notice described the party’s advertising as a “dirty” campaign targeting teal MPs Monique Ryan and Allegra Spender.

“Versions of the signs are presently located at least in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne. The signs have been authorised by you on behalf of Australians for Prosperity (A4P),” the letter, which was viewed by The Australian, stated.

“Neither you nor A4P have the right to use or authorise the use of the C200 logo. We have been instructed that C200 has not granted either of you a ­licence in respect of the copyright in the C200 logo nor any consent to use the C200 logo”.

“In any event, by this letter, you and A4P are now formally on notice of our client’s ownership of copyright in the C200 logo that is infringed by the reproduction of the C200 logo on the signs.”

“Whilst it is for the infringer of copyright to establish any defences under the Copyright Act, it is difficult to see how the infringement could be legally justified,” the letter said.

In response to the legal threat, Simmonds accused Holmes a Court of censoring ads and covering up the “higher tax agendas” of teal MPs.

“Those behind Climate 200 have a long history of bullying their critics with legal action. We do understand they hate their MPs being identified as tax hikers, so they should rule out an increase to the GST, capital gains on the family home and energy bills.

“They are trying to censor ads rather than tell voters why they want to raise taxes during a cost-of-living crisis. Simon Holmes a Court and his shadowy millionaire donors are bankrolling teal MPs and trying to cover up their higher taxes agenda.”

A spokesperson for Climate 200 said: “It’s a bit rich for this cashed-up Liberal party front group, funded by the coal lobby, to launch a national campaign of lies about the community independents and then wail about intimidation”.

Spender called the ads across her NSW Wentworth electorate a smear campaign and called for more truth in political advertising laws.

“It’s disappointing but not surprising to see this kind of misinformation spread by Liberal Party associates and their backers in the coal industry – and it shows exactly why we need truth in political advertising laws,” she said.