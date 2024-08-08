CampaignsNewsletter

CHEP Launches Spirit of Tasmania Campaign ‘Pack More In. Get More Out.’

The CHEP Network has launched its first work with Spirit of Tasmania with an integrated campaign across television, digital, social and outdoor platforms.

Building on the successful ‘Be a spirited traveller’ platform that has been central to Spirit of Tasmania’s creative strategy for the past seven years, the new campaign asks travellers to ‘Pack more in. Get more out”.

The campaign pitch suggests that unlike air travel, there are no baggage limits onboard. Whether it’s a beloved surfboard, a cherished guitar or a collection of local wines, the belongings passengers take to and from Tasmania onboard make it a truly unique travel experience and underscore Spirit of Tasmania’s unique proposition in the market.

“Spirit of Tasmania offers travellers the unique chance to take whatever they want on holiday and bring even more back. No 7kg weight restriction. No oversized baggage fees. No limits to your trip,” CHEP Network deputy chief creative officer, Glen Dickson, added.

In addition to the hero clip, which uses the Scottish folk song My Bonnie, the integrated campaign includes a rollout that extends across out of home media, radio, digital and social.

