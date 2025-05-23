Chemist Warehouse Employs Snapchat’s New First Ads Format To Spruik ‘Mayhem’ Sale

Snapchat has partnered with Chemist Warehouse to drive awareness and engagement for its highly anticipated “Mayhem” sale using Snapchat’s new ad format, First Snap.

The Mayhem sale is a major promotional event for the retailer with customers able to get products for up to half price and it was the first Aussie shop and retail media network to activate through the new placement, aiming to drive mass reach with Snapchat’s Gen Z audience across one of the most used parts of the app – Chat.

Sponsored Snaps help advertisers engage Snapchatters where they are – through visual messaging in the Chat tab.

The new First Snap product is a first-impression, single-day takeover offering for Sponsored Snaps that delivers a Snap in the Chat Feed, that then can open to a full-screen video asset, and be followed up by a CTA from the brand.

Ryan Ferguson, MD Australia and New Zealand at Snap Inc. added, “Snapchat reaches the majority of Gen Z Aussies and we’re excited to be collaborating with Chemist Warehouse to help them grow their business by connecting them with this increasingly important audience. First Snap

provides a powerful advantage in a competitive market, delivering engaging content directly to over 8 million Australian Snapchatters. Chemist Warehouse’s forward-thinking approach demonstrates their dedication to connecting with customers through innovative offsite retail media solutions.”

According to GWI, of Australian Big Box shoppers who use Snapchat daily, 59 per cent aren’t on YouTube on a daily basis, 44 per cent of them aren’t on TikTok and 35 per cent of them aren’t on Facebook on a daily basis.

“Snapchat’s First Snap will allow us to reach a significant number of Australians in a very natural way, right where they are messaging with their friends every day,” said Rohan Kohli, digital media lead, e-commerce & digital marketing at Chemist Warehouse.

“We’re proud to be leading our category in adopting this new format for our Mayhem Sale, and this campaign is just the beginning of our journey to deliver personalised messaging and impactful results for our valued suppliers through Snapchat.”

The First Snap takeover from Chemist Warehouse will go live on Snapchat tomorrow (Saturday 24 May).

Campaign Credits

Snap,Inc.:

Roxy Dinh, Senior Client Partner, Retail ANZ

Jessica Macarico, Account Manager, Retail ANZ

Madeline Moore, Creative Strategy Lead ANZ

Chemist Warehouse:

Rohan Kohli – Digital Media Lead

Shannon Griffiths – Digital Campaign Manager

Portia McKee – Digital Activations Specialist

Mija Hovanjec, Social Media Content Lead

Jessica Hull, Social Content Specialist