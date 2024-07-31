Channel 10 Celebrates 60 Years: A Journey Through Innovation & Impact With Angela Bishop & Sandra Sully

As Channel 10 marks its 60th anniversary, the network is reflecting on a remarkable history filled with innovation and truly memorable moments.

Ahead of the festivities, B&T sat down with the network’s Veterens, Sandra Sully and Angela Bishop, to unpack what has made Channel 10 a cornerstone of Australian television over the last 60 years.

According to Bishop, Channel 10’s significant contribution to Australian TV can be seen through its spirit of innovation. “Innovation has been our hallmark. Look back at the first Australian Idol final held at the Sydney Opera House. The scale and impact of that event were unprecedented. Channel 10 has always led the way, whether it was through massive entertainment spectacles or groundbreaking comedy shows”. She praised the network for creating opportunities that allowed Australians to realise their dreams and for pioneering shows that brought bold content to the screen and sparked cultural conversations.

Navigating an era of change

Channel 10 has navigated the evolving media landscape with agility, taking a provocative approach to change. “Taking risks and embracing new technology has been crucial. We were early adopters of social media, which allowed us to connect with audiences in real time. This adaptability has been essential as viewing habits shift from linear TV to digital platforms,” said Bishop.

“We’ve fully embraced the digital revolution. The way we build and tell stories has evolved. It’s no longer just about linear television; it’s about meeting the audience where they are, whether that’s on social media or through streaming services. Adapting to these changes has been key to our continued relevance,” Sully told B&T.

Career-defining moments

Both Bishop and Sully have a deep passion for journalism that has shaped their careers. Bishop’s journey began with a clear vision. “I always knew I wanted to be a journalist. Joining Channel 10 in 1989 was a dream come true,” she notes. Her career spans various roles, from news reporting to current affairs, showcasing her dedication to the field.

Sully’s path to journalism was somewhat serendipitous. “I stumbled into television by accident but fell in love with journalism immediately,” she explained. She has transitioned her way through the ranks from production roles to news reporting and anchoring. “My career at Channel 10 has been a series of fortunate events and opportunities, and I’m grateful for every moment,” she told B&T.

Sully’s career has been marked by a deep commitment to delivering important stories. She was on the desk when news broke that two planes had crashed into the world trade centre on September 11 and calls it a career-defining moment. “Covering significant events like September 11 was incredibly impactful,” Sully said. “It highlighted the profound responsibility we hold in journalism. These moments, while challenging, shape our approach to news reporting”.

What comes next?

As Channel 10 celebrates its 60th anniversary, both Sully and Bishop are excited about the future with upcoming celebrations and special segments planned for the milestone. “We’re preparing some fantastic events and retrospectives to honour our history and achievements,” Bishop said. “It’s a chance to celebrate not only the on-screen talent but also the dedicated behind-the-scenes teams who have been crucial to our success”.

“I feel incredibly privileged to be part of Channel 10’s journey. Reflecting on our past successes is rewarding, and I’m eager to see what the future holds,” Sully shared. “The next chapter promises to be as exciting and innovative as the last six decades”.

Channel 10’s 60th anniversary is more than a celebration of its past; it’s a testament to its enduring impact on Australian culture and its ability to adapt and innovate. As the network looks to the future, its legacy of groundbreaking achievements and commitment to excellence ensures it will continue to be a significant force in television and news.