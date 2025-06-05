Cath & Kim To Present Winter Boomtown Masterclass

Our hearts jumped for joy when we heard Cath and Kim were to present a Boomtown Masterclass. So just imagine our reaction when we found out it was Nick Scali Furniture media executive, Kim Giusa, and Cath Brands, chief marketing and innovation officer for software platform, Flintfox International – who will actually know what they’re talking about, too!

Registrations for Boomtown’s next masterclass are now open, with participants set to hear from brand leaders in national marketing and media. It will be moderated by The Ideas Business Founder, Wade Kingsley.

Brands also won the Marketing category at B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards earlier this year.

Boomtown’s winter Masterclass, to be held on Thursday, June 26, will delve into why brands should include regional Australia in their FY 25/26 marketing plans, while also exploring its untapped advertising opportunities.

Giusa has been part of the Nick Scali Furniture business for more than five years, working closely with Managing Director Anthony Scali, while managing all media buying activity for the premium furniture brand. Prior to this, she was an Export National Account Executive for the Kraft Heinz Company, contributing to the company’s overarching manufacturing and marketing, and the ANZ Export Administrator for Cerebos.

Brands brings more than 20 years’ marketing leadership to the masterclass, having worked for retail and tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Westfield and Coca-Cola. She is currently the Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Flintfox International, where she is leading the charge in pricing technology, helping businesses unlock new levels of revenue and margin optimisation.

Commenting on the upcoming Masterclass, Boomtown Independent Chairman, Brian Gallagher, said: “Boomtown’s 9.8 million regional Australians are one of the largest and fastest growing markets, and they’re helping to turbocharge brand growth. Since Boomtown’s inception, we’ve seen record market share in advertising in regional Australia, because of the results it delivers. There’s a reason that 93% of regional media planers and buyers say Boomtown delivers great ROI – they’re able to reach a large, engaged audience, in a less cluttered marketplace, and connect with them on a hyperlocal level.

“Our Masterclass series is designed to deep dive into the benefits of Boomtown advertising by offering insights from those who know the landscape best. Both Cath and Kim have years of experience in marketing and media buying in regional Australia and are well-placed to share their expertise and success in Boomtown.”

Since launching in 2019, Boomtown masterclasses have trained more than 2,000 Australian marketing professionals on the benefits of advertising in regional Australia. The masterclasses, combined with Boomtown’s ongoing education and campaign efforts, have helped to significantly bolster regional advertising spend – the national regional advertising dollar share has increased almost 40% since the collective’s inception.

The winter Boomtown masterclass will be held online on Thursday, June 26 from 10am to 11.30am AEST.