Advertising

By All Means Wins Creative Pitch For City Of Melbourne Destination Marketing

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

Independent agency By All Means has been appointed lead creative agency for Destination Marketing at the City of Melbourne, following a highly competitive pitch. The agency has also appointed Grace Hurley as art director.

Grace Hurley joins BAM from Wunderman Thompson (now VML), where she worked on Nestlé, Kelloggs, Treasury Wine Estates, Visit Canberra and Victoria Police. During this time, she also managed to take home silver at Cannes Young Lions.

Hurley has teamed up with copywriter Liam Ratliff, who joined By All Means in 2023 from Ogilvy and has already contributed to campaigns for Gordon Legal, Always Fresh, MyPlanManager, Bridge Road Brewers and City of Melbourne while at the agency.

Last year Ratfliff was selected as one of 30 under 30 globally for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes.

The City of Melbourne appointment follows a slew of significant client wins that include national commercial law firm, Macpherson Kelley, Tasmanian electricity corporation, TasNetworks, and an expanding remit with global childcare business, Junior Adventures Group.

“With a new dream client, a hot new creative team and some very exciting announcements soon to be made, it really does feel like we’re on a roll,” remarked managing partner, Mat Cummings.

Related posts:

  1. Seven Takes Home The Trophy At UnLtd: Cup
  2. Havas Media Network Promotes Alastair Baker To Chief Planning Officer
  3. Digital Ads Powered By Retail Media Boom To Account For 80% Of Ad Spend By 2028 – PwC Australia Outlook
  4. Tune In Or Lose Out: The Unstoppable Rise Of Audio In Modern Marketing
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Havas Acquires Indie Media & Creative Production Shop Hotglue, Agency Bosses To Lead Havas Media Melbourne
Thinkerbell Runs Down Incumbent The Hallway In Race To GWM Creative & Strategy Account
Say Hello To The Rainmakers! B&T’s Best Of The Best Creative Agency Growth Chiefs
TV Ratings (30/7/24): Mollie O’Callaghan & Ariarne Titmus’ Epic Swimming Success Helps Nine Dominate Again
Register Lost your password?