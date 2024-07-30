By All Means Wins Creative Pitch For City Of Melbourne Destination Marketing

Independent agency By All Means has been appointed lead creative agency for Destination Marketing at the City of Melbourne, following a highly competitive pitch. The agency has also appointed Grace Hurley as art director.

Grace Hurley joins BAM from Wunderman Thompson (now VML), where she worked on Nestlé, Kelloggs, Treasury Wine Estates, Visit Canberra and Victoria Police. During this time, she also managed to take home silver at Cannes Young Lions.

Hurley has teamed up with copywriter Liam Ratliff, who joined By All Means in 2023 from Ogilvy and has already contributed to campaigns for Gordon Legal, Always Fresh, MyPlanManager, Bridge Road Brewers and City of Melbourne while at the agency.

Last year Ratfliff was selected as one of 30 under 30 globally for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes.

The City of Melbourne appointment follows a slew of significant client wins that include national commercial law firm, Macpherson Kelley, Tasmanian electricity corporation, TasNetworks, and an expanding remit with global childcare business, Junior Adventures Group.

“With a new dream client, a hot new creative team and some very exciting announcements soon to be made, it really does feel like we’re on a roll,” remarked managing partner, Mat Cummings.