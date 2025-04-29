BWS & Dan Murphy’s Parent Company Endeavour Group Names New CEO

The Endeavour Group has appointed Jayne Hrdlicka as the managing director and CEO, succeeding Ari Mervis.

Hrdlicka will begin her role 1 January 2026 pending regulatory approvals, with Mervis continuing as executive chairman until she begins.

Hrdlicka has extensive experience as a senior executive and non-executive director at some of Australiaʼs best known consumer businesses and brands.

Most recently, she successfully led Virgin Australia out of administration after taking over as CEO and MD of the airline post the onset of the COVID19 pandemic.

Prior to that role she was CEO and MD of the A2 Milk Company and group CEO of the Jetstar Group.

Between 2010 and 2016, Hrdlicka was a non-executive director of Woolworths Group, which at the time included Endeavour Groupʼs liquor brands and the ALH Hotel Group.

Commenting on Ms Hrdlickaʼs announcement, Mervis said: “Jayne has a proven track record leading consumer-facing businesses to success. She has led many complex organisations and delivered significant shareholder value by capturing the true potential of a companyʼs brands and assets.

“After an extensive global search, the Board is delighted to have secured such a highly capable leader. Jayne brings many strengths to the role including a history of using deep consumer insights creating a more sociable future togetherʼ to define successful strategy formulation and execution and extensive business transformation experience.

“The Board believes Jayne is the ideal candidate to lead Endeavour Group through its next phase of both growth and transformation.ˮ

Hrdlicka said: “Endeavour Group is an extraordinary company with an unmatched portfolio of brands and assets in its core categories.

“I have a long history with Endeavourʼs retail and hotel businesses, initially as a consultant to Woolworths, including on their early liquor strategy, and then as a Woolworths Group Board member. Endeavour Group has much to play for. I look forward to working with the 30,000 team members and together, continuing to deliver for millions of valued customers as we look to grow the Company and unlock value for all of our shareholders.ˮ