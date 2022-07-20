Business Chicks Appoints SCA’s Gemma O’Neill To CEO

Business Chicks Appoints SCA’s Gemma O’Neill To CEO
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Business Chicks has appointed Gemma O’Neill (main photo) to the role of CEO.

As the brand looks to continue its recovery post-COVID and begin ramping up significant activity to further gain market share.

O’Neill was formerly the head of SCA’s Hit Network, where she led all content and programming for the country and worked with talents such as Carrie Bickmore, Tommy Little, Fifi Box, Dave Hughes, Kate Langbroek, Ed Kavalee and Erin Molan.

Business Chicks founder, Emma Isaacs, said, “I’ve long respected Gemma as a phenomenal operator and am excited at the prospect of innovation and possibility she now brings to the brand. Gemma has been in our orbit for some time, understands our offering, and sees mammoth potential for our future.

“Business Chicks has had a rocky few years, and it’s no secret that we were highly impacted by the pandemic. However, our resolve and infrastructure have always been strong, and I’m really proud of that. We’re now well positioned to take the business to the next level, and I’m beyond confident that Gemma is the person to do that.”

In her new role, O’Neill will continue the brand’s work in accessing the talent and delivering unrivalled events and experiences to its members, with a focus on innovation and growth across membership, events and content.

O’Neill said: “This role feels like the greatest gift to me as it combines my love of content and business strategy with supporting women. I feel deeply humbled to lead the Business Chicks team given what a huge fan I have been of both the business and Emma for many years!”

“I’ve been lucky enough to experience the Business Chicks magic at many events, and I’m excited to take the business into the next phase. I’m passionate about helping women shine professionally and personally and look forward to offering our members and community more opportunities to engage, connect and thrive.

Isaacs will continue to work closely on global talent and productisation, while also focusing on her personal brand work of book writing. She said: “My strength has never been in operations or the day-to-day. I’m a scrappy entrepreneur at heart and am happiest when I’m creating and focusing on the bigger picture.”

“One of the keys to running a successful business is knowing what you’re good at and filling in the gaps with people who excel where you don’t. This strategic appointment of Gemma O’Neill is a perfect example of that”.

Isaacs said: “Business Chicks has been creating a community for women for almost two decades now, but in many ways, it feels like we’re just starting. There’s a rebirth, and reinvigorated enthusiasm emerging now, and big things are on our horizon … watch this space!”

O’Neill will retain ownership of her talent management business Gemmie Agency. She starts her role at Business Chicks on August 1.

Please login with linkedin to comment

business chicks Gemma O’Neill

Latest News

Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect

Australia’s much loved festival Splendour in the Grass is finally makes its grand return to North Byron Parklands after a two-year hiatus. Celebrating it’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Splendour is set to be the biggest one yet. This week, fifty thousand music fans from around the country are getting ready to see performances by the […]

MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD
  • Technology

MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD

The MiQ workie sent for six bottles of sparkling & some cabanossi sticks as Fiona Roberts promoted to MD.

MOOD Snags Former IRI Lead Georgie Theologedis As New GM
  • Marketing
  • Media

MOOD Snags Former IRI Lead Georgie Theologedis As New GM

UnLtd has appointed Georgie Theologedis as General Manager for MOOD, the media, marketing and advertising industry’s social enterprise, that funds programs to support youth mental health. Theologedis joins from IRI Asia Pacific where she was the Lead Consultant for Insights, driving global insights and trends for sales performance using consumer data. Prior to this, she […]

Broadsign Releases New Media Buy Solution ‘Broadsign Reach Header Bidder’
  • Media

Broadsign Releases New Media Buy Solution ‘Broadsign Reach Header Bidder’

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform Broadsign has today released Broadsign Reach Header Bidder, a solution for Broadsign Reach users that enables media owners to consolidate and manage programmatic bids from multiple thirdparty supply-side-platforms (SSPs). Rather than the current practice of reserving a one-to-one slot for each SSP partner, the solution enables a one-to-many approach that allows […]

Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director
  • Technology

Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director

Independent digital agency, Sparro, has bolstered its data capability, with Dan Baker (lead image) joining the team as product director. Baker will work with the data lead and team of four data scientists to expand Sparro’s data offering. This covers data and CRO projects across lifetime user value, user segmentation and analysis, media attribution studies […]