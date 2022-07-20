Business Chicks Appoints SCA’s Gemma O’Neill To CEO

Business Chicks has appointed Gemma O’Neill (main photo) to the role of CEO.

As the brand looks to continue its recovery post-COVID and begin ramping up significant activity to further gain market share.

O’Neill was formerly the head of SCA’s Hit Network, where she led all content and programming for the country and worked with talents such as Carrie Bickmore, Tommy Little, Fifi Box, Dave Hughes, Kate Langbroek, Ed Kavalee and Erin Molan.

Business Chicks founder, Emma Isaacs, said, “I’ve long respected Gemma as a phenomenal operator and am excited at the prospect of innovation and possibility she now brings to the brand. Gemma has been in our orbit for some time, understands our offering, and sees mammoth potential for our future.

“Business Chicks has had a rocky few years, and it’s no secret that we were highly impacted by the pandemic. However, our resolve and infrastructure have always been strong, and I’m really proud of that. We’re now well positioned to take the business to the next level, and I’m beyond confident that Gemma is the person to do that.”

In her new role, O’Neill will continue the brand’s work in accessing the talent and delivering unrivalled events and experiences to its members, with a focus on innovation and growth across membership, events and content.

O’Neill said: “This role feels like the greatest gift to me as it combines my love of content and business strategy with supporting women. I feel deeply humbled to lead the Business Chicks team given what a huge fan I have been of both the business and Emma for many years!”

“I’ve been lucky enough to experience the Business Chicks magic at many events, and I’m excited to take the business into the next phase. I’m passionate about helping women shine professionally and personally and look forward to offering our members and community more opportunities to engage, connect and thrive.

Isaacs will continue to work closely on global talent and productisation, while also focusing on her personal brand work of book writing. She said: “My strength has never been in operations or the day-to-day. I’m a scrappy entrepreneur at heart and am happiest when I’m creating and focusing on the bigger picture.”