B&T TV – Dentsu Creative’s CEO Kirsty Muddle & BRAND NEW CCO Ben Coulson On What To Expect In 2024

B&T‘s Imposter-In-Chief Chris Taylor sits down with Dentsu Creative’s CEO Kirsty Muddle and brand new award-winning CCO Ben Coulson to talk all things adland.

Muddle and Coulson share with B&T TV their childhood career goals and the unusual stories of how they ended up in advertising.

In his first-ever interview since joining Dentsu Creative, Coulson reveals why he joined the agency, as well as his predictions for 2024. Spoiler alert: things might be hard for consumers. Muddle, on the other hand, is a tad more optimistic.