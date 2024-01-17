B&T 30 Under 30 Winner Michelle Akhidenor Makes Waves In NYC After Being Recognised By Forbes
You have just ONE WEEK left to enter the 2024 B&T 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, you can find out everything about the categories and how to enter HERE.
Let’s face it, many of us enter the world of business bright-eyed and bushy-tailed only to find out that sometimes it’s not quite what we expect.
This is something B&T 30 Under 30 winner Michelle Akhidenor experienced when she first entered the corporate world. She was disappointed to notice a lack of diversity and realised — for lack of a better phrase — her face did not fit.
Rather than accepting that that was just the way things were, Akhidenor decided to challenge the status quo. She founded her own company that would champion diversity and visionary brands – The Peers Project.
The Peers Project is Australia’s only BIPOC-Led Women-owned podcast agency. Since founding The Peers Project, the company has grown more than four-fold in annual revenue (as of March last year).
View this post on Instagram
The firm has since brought global brands such as Indeed.com and Modibodi on board and has seen its work win multiple awards and feature in big publications — including B&T!
B&T was honoured last year to name Akhidenor as one of the winners in the entrepreneur category of the B&T 30 under 30 awards, presented by Vevo.
Since then her star has continued to rise, not only was she named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, but she also attended the Forbes Power Women Summit in NYC.
You can hear advice from Akhidenor and the other winners in the entrepreneur category – James Course and Dalton Henshaw – below.
Feeling inspired? Well, you have just one week left to enter the 2024 B&T 30 Under 30 Awards!
By entering the awards you gain the chance to join Akhidenor in B&T’s 30 Under 30 hall of fame.
So if this is the sign you need, you can enter HERE.
The exclusive awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 14th March at the Metro in Sydney. You can get your early-bird tickets to the biggest party in the industry HERE.
It is not to be missed!
- Entries open: Friday, 13 October, 2023
- Entries close: Thursday, 25 January, 2024
- Late entries close: Friday, 2 February, 2024
- Shortlist announced: Friday, 1 March, 2024
- Early bird tickets close: Wednesday, 6 March, 2024
- Awards night: Thursday, 14 March, 2024 – The Metro Theatre
Please login with linkedin to comment30 under 30
Latest News
Qantas Sets Its Sights On Andrew Glance As New Loyalty Kingpin
The Qantas loyalty top job goes to Glance. We've heard he's been getting some looks in the office.
Dee Madigan: Qantas Needs To Prioritise Brand Over Profit & Exec Bonuses
Qantas has started the year with a blow after it dropped 22 spots to 41 in Brand Finance’s ‘Australia 100 2024’ report. The National Carrier’s reputation drop comes after a slew of controversies rocked the airline in 2023, including an ACCC investigation that Qantas was selling tickets on cancelled flights and a high court ruling […]
Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why It’s Time Marketers Move Away From Vanity Metrics
In a marketing world increasingly emphasising tangible results, the reliance on vanity metrics such as reach, impressions, and likes raises questions about their relevance and alignment with the expectations of C-suite executives focused on direct business impact. Marketers face the challenge of adapting attribution models to acknowledge the distinct roles of various channels, like CTV […]
System1: Why Cadbury’s Heart-Tugging 200 Year Ad Excels
Thought spruiking chocolate would be like taking candy from a baby? You're dead wrong according to System1.
IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Iniatives For The Indie Sector
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has unveiled its key initiatives for the year, including new member education and networking events and plans for another industry-first First Nations immersion trip to the Northern Territory. The organisation is set to launch several new events for members this year – including a major event to be held […]
Zitcha Makes US Move With Axonet Partnership To Drive C-store Retail Media Growth
Zitcha has expanded its retail media platform to the US, striking a strategic partnership with Axonet to leverage first party convenience store data and retail media touchpoints across tens of thousands of North American convenience stores (C-store). The convenience store sector is a US$44bn market in the US alone. Axonet helps C-stores to monetise digital […]
“Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”: PUBG Collabs With KFC To Spice Up The Game For Gen Z Gamers In Korea Via Media.Monks
To reignite interest among Gen Z gamers in Korea, the globally renowned battle-royale game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), developed by the Korean gaming giant Krafton and famous for its celebration slogan “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”, has teamed up with the iconic chicken master KFC’s Colonel Sanders on an epic gaming experience. Battle game, PUBG, has […]
The Media Store Nabs Phillip Brook From Wunderman Thompson
Independently owned media agency, The Media Store, has appointed Phillip Brook (lead image) to the role of financial controller. Brook joins The Media Store with 35 years of experience in media, creative and technology businesses, most recently in Asia as Commercial Director at Wunderman Thompson and, prior to that, as chief financial officer at OMG […]
Moonlighting’s Ian Warner Joins Audience Group
After four decades in media strategy, with the last ten years as co-owner of his own media agency, Ian Warner has joined independent advertising services agency, Audience Group, as group account director. “I’ve always looked for opportunities to continue learning and playing the game as hard as I can,” said Warner. “Audience Group is leading […]
DoubleVerify Bolsters Media Authentication On Meta
DoubleVerify has announced the expansion of its brand safety and suitability coverage on Meta to include measurement of Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels. With this release, global advertisers will be able to independently authenticate campaign quality and protect their brand equity within these engaging, user-generated media environments. “The expansion of DV’s industry-leading, AI-powered classification […]
Agassi Swaps Mullet For Savings In Uber One Campaign Via Special
Not having a mullet when mullets are back is disappointing – especially when yours was world-famous. That’s the situation former tennis superstar and the sports’ original mullet man Andre Agassi finds himself in as he laments his hair loss but rings up the savings in a new campaign for Uber One via Special. Missing the […]
Macca’s Goes High-Brow Swedish McCrispy Spot, Via Nord DDB
McDonald's desperately trying unwind itself from hangover associations in this new spot.
Australian Advertisers Take A Stand Against Greenwashing
Following an extensive public review, the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has released an Exposure Draft of its new Environmental Claims Code for further public comment. The advertising industry has an important role to play in not only ending greenwashing practices but also leading the shift towards a sustainable future. Consumers are increasingly concerned […]
UFC Brings Foxtel Into A Whole New Weight Class With Exclusive PPV Partnership
Kayo Sports and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) have officially commenced a new multi-year agreement from January 1, 2024, which sees Main Event – available only on Kayo Sports and Foxtel – become the exclusive home of UFC Pay-Per-View events in Australia. Lead Image: Dan Hooker, Melissa Leong and Tyson Pedro on the set of […]
Heide Museum Of Modern Art Partners With CHEP Network
CHEP Network has been appointed as the Heide Museum of Modern Art’s agency partner across media, data and marketing effectiveness. The new partnership will see CHEP Media take strategic leadership of Heide’s data and media requirements, including planning and buying media across owned, earned and paid channels in a bid to showcase its acclaimed modern […]
GroupM’s Acceleration’s New Maturity Model Helps Marketers Chart Course To AI Transformation
GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the launch of a proprietary AI Marketing Maturity model to support marketers’ AI transformation journeys, maximize marketing performance, and drive long- and short-term value from AI technology. Developed by Acceleration—the data and technology consulting practice that is part of GroupM Nexus—the proprietary model allows marketers to assess their […]
Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years
Ogilvy Network ANZ has announced that Ogilvy Sydney’s chief strategy officer, Ryan O’Connell (lead image), has resigned and is leaving the business this month. O’Connell has been with the agency for more than 11 years, during which time he has worked across almost all of the agency’s clients. One of the most awarded and highly […]
Google Cuts Ad Sales Team, Expects To Boost Number Of Customer Support Roles
Google announces cuts to its global workforce. Not that it's translated in a spike in people using Yahoo! Search.
Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready
At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]
Is Woolworths’ Australia Day Ban Backfiring?
Thank god for Palestine or Australia's flag manufacturing industry would be in serious strife at present.
Monday TV Ratings: It’s All About The Tennis, As 10’s Gladiators Gets Aced
Despite the global appeal of tennis, there can be no denying its very significant whiteness.
Meta Declares “Cautious Optimism” Among Advertisers At Davos
Meta declares "cautious optimism" among advertisers. Zuck declares "cautious optimism" about racking-up a few more bill.
YouTube Denies Slower Load Times Are Related To Ad Block Detection Efforts
Are you blaming January holiday brain fog on your YouTube load times? De-fog your frontal lobe with this news.
“I’m Not Saving Your Woke Brand!” Reports Sylvester Stallone Rejected $US100M From Bud Light Prove A Hoax
Thought Bud Light's dramas dominated B&T's headlines in 2023? They look like just nudging Lisa Wilkinson in 2024 too.
“The Industry Has Changed”: Hook Creative Studio Launches
Today sees the launch of Hook Creative Studio
ABC Staff Threaten Walk Out Over Antoinette Lattouf Termination
ABC staff are threatening a walkout with keen observers saying it could actually improve Q+A.
“Most Work She’s Done All Year!” Meghan Markle’s Cameo In Coffee Ad Cops A Roasting
When it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, you either love or hate her. Unlike Andrew, where it's universal hate.
LinkedIn Reveals 76% Of Aussies Are Considering A New Job In 2024
New study reveals a quarter of Aussies are job hunting. It's even higher for the Optus IT department.
Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive
Ahead of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe has announced an intuitive new audio experience in Premiere Pro (beta) that makes editing faster and easier than ever before, saving experienced professionals valuable time while enabling newcomers to quickly access the tools they need. Available in beta, Premiere Pro’s new innovations include interactive fade handles on […]
Guzman, Dan Murphy’s & Binge Hit With ‘Credential Stuffing’ Cyber Attack
Do you hide your alcohol and burrito consumption from your partner? Ready the grovelling excuses ahead of this news.
CEO Behind Snoop Dogg’s “Quitting Smoke” Ad Sacked After Campaign Proves Total Disaster
There are lessons for every creative in this Snoop Dogg disaster. There's also lots of lessons in the dangers of dope.
REVEALED: TikTok Australia Ad Awards Shortlist
TikTok Australia's Ad Awards shortlist is here with cats playing piano cruelly overlooked in the nominations.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Boosts Strategic Offering
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment boosts its strategic offering. No news on its non-strategic offering, however.
Doritos Hijacks Melbourne’s Wedding & Bride Expo
Prostate exams aside, nothing fills a man with horror and dread quite like news of a wedding and bride expo.
B&T TV – Dentsu Creative’s CEO Kirsty Muddle & BRAND NEW CCO Ben Coulson On What To Expect In 2024
The only thing more welcome in the B&T office than Kirsty Muddle is Kirsty Muddle holding a Krispy Kreme 12-pack.
Fetch TV & Paramount Australia Extend Partnership
Fetch TV and Paramount extend their local partnership. Unfortunately, B&T unaware of any ceremonial cutting of a cake.