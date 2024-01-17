B&T 30 Under 30 Winner Michelle Akhidenor Makes Waves In NYC After Being Recognised By Forbes

You have just ONE WEEK left to enter the 2024 B&T 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, you can find out everything about the categories and how to enter HERE.

Let’s face it, many of us enter the world of business bright-eyed and bushy-tailed only to find out that sometimes it’s not quite what we expect.

This is something B&T 30 Under 30 winner Michelle Akhidenor experienced when she first entered the corporate world. She was disappointed to notice a lack of diversity and realised — for lack of a better phrase — her face did not fit.

Rather than accepting that that was just the way things were, Akhidenor decided to challenge the status quo. She founded her own company that would champion diversity and visionary brands – The Peers Project.

The Peers Project is Australia’s only BIPOC-Led Women-owned podcast agency. Since founding The Peers Project, the company has grown more than four-fold in annual revenue (as of March last year).

The firm has since brought global brands such as Indeed.com and Modibodi on board and has seen its work win multiple awards and feature in big publications — including B&T!

B&T was honoured last year to name Akhidenor as one of the winners in the entrepreneur category of the B&T 30 under 30 awards, presented by Vevo.

Since then her star has continued to rise, not only was she named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, but she also attended the Forbes Power Women Summit in NYC.

You can hear advice from Akhidenor and the other winners in the entrepreneur category – James Course and Dalton Henshaw – below.

