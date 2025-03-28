Advertising

Born Swots Up With Dymocks Win

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
David Coupland, Jenny Lennon, co-founders, Born.

Surry Hills-based indie creative agency Born has won the brand story, strategy and visual update work for Dymocks following a competitive pitch, B&T can reveal.

It’s a case of another day, another account win for B&T’s Emerging Agency of the Year, Born.

“It’s a real pinch-yourself moment to be working with such an iconic historical brand—one that’s truly woven into the fabric of Australian culture,” Born’s co-founder and creative director, Jenny Lennon told B&T.

“To have been selected to help shape the next chapter of their story is incredibly meaningful for us. Opportunities like this are exactly why we founded Born. This is what we’re all about, and I have no doubt this project will be fundamental to our journey. Got a bit emotional writing that.”

Timothy Sneddon, Dymock’s brand and content manager said he was “just as excited” to be working with Born.

Earlier this week, Born won Yo-Chi’s brand story and strategy work, following it up with a brand refresh and update.

This year, it has also won Australian baby and toddler sleep brand Love to Dream as well as MaxiNutrition, Designer Eco Tiny Homes, CABN and Bridgit,

Related posts:

  1. Born Nabs Sweet Brand Strategy & Refresh Work For Yo-Chi
  2. Nearly 100% Non-Compliance: Thousands Of Cosmetic Injectable Ads Break Advertising Laws Across The Country
  3. DDB Group ANZ President Andrew Little Steps Down, NZ Bosses Take Helm
  4. Fast 10: From Dot-Com To Top Of The Game, How Brian Vella Is Shaping The Future At AKQA
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Tennis Australia Reviews Media With Incumbent PHD Not Returning Serve
M+C Saatchi Sees Advertising Revenue Dip But Sees Green Shoots In Media & Issues
How Marketers Can Collaborate With Legal In The Great Privacy Overhaul
TV Ratings (27/3/2025): 1.7M Tune In To Watch Essendon’s First Win Of The Season As Ben McKay Cops It From Own Fans
Register Lost your password?