Born Swots Up With Dymocks Win

Surry Hills-based indie creative agency Born has won the brand story, strategy and visual update work for Dymocks following a competitive pitch, B&T can reveal.

It’s a case of another day, another account win for B&T’s Emerging Agency of the Year, Born.

“It’s a real pinch-yourself moment to be working with such an iconic historical brand—one that’s truly woven into the fabric of Australian culture,” Born’s co-founder and creative director, Jenny Lennon told B&T.

“To have been selected to help shape the next chapter of their story is incredibly meaningful for us. Opportunities like this are exactly why we founded Born. This is what we’re all about, and I have no doubt this project will be fundamental to our journey. Got a bit emotional writing that.”

Timothy Sneddon, Dymock’s brand and content manager said he was “just as excited” to be working with Born.

Earlier this week, Born won Yo-Chi’s brand story and strategy work, following it up with a brand refresh and update.

This year, it has also won Australian baby and toddler sleep brand Love to Dream as well as MaxiNutrition, Designer Eco Tiny Homes, CABN and Bridgit,