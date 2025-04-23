Belong Lends Aussies A Hand To Get “Data Rich”, In Slapstick, Operatic-ish Spectacle Via DDB Group Melbourne

Belong’s new emoji-bling-infused, baroque-meets-hip-hop campaign, featuring UK rapper Taz, is showing Aussies how to get data-rich with unlimited data banking and gifting on their mobile plans in a new campaign from DDB Melbourne.

The ‘Data Rich Opera’, directed by LA-based Jonny Look through Hooves, features emoji bling belting out their love for banking obscene amounts of unused data. The music features a mashup of opera and rap, genres synonymous with excess, and features UK rapper Taz, the first UK artist signed by Def Jam Recordings.

“Belong has always believed everyone should feel free to enjoy the internet. With unlimited data banking and data gifting, our customers get the confidence to scroll, stream, and share—without ever hitting pause. It’s just another way we’re helping Aussies feel more connected and in control,” Joshua Bailey, head of marketing and retail at belong, sang.

“People love flaunting their data stash, and unlimited banking helps make it the ultimate brag. Working closely with Belong’s in-house team, we turned these great features into a campaign that makes becoming ‘Data Rich’ the ultimate flex for netizens across the country,” Giles Watson, DDB Group Melbourne executive creative director, also sang.

Beyond traditional media channels, the operatic musings of the golden chains deliver highly targeted digital, social, radio and digital out-of-home placements across the country that will bring the ‘Data Rich’ campaign to life in DDB Melbourne’s campaign for Belong.