Bank Of America Partners With FIFA For 2026 World Cup

Bank of America has announced a partnership with FIFA to become a sponsor for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. lender will become FIFA’s first-ever global sponsor in the banking category.

Celebrating the agreement, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Bank of America as a global sponsor of this groundbreaking FIFA World Cup. Bank of America’s commitment to community engagement both domestically and globally aligns with our goals for the tournament and beyond, while their support of FIFA on an international basis is a major milestone for our organisation as we continue to serve our game for the benefit of the entire world”.

As FIFA’s first-ever global sponsor in the banking category, Bank of America will leverage this opportunity to connect with communities. Bank of America’s approach to responsible growth through community outreach, youth programming, and financial education initiatives aligns with FIFA’s commitment to developing football while positively impacting people across the globe.

“Football connects the world like no other sport. FIFA World Cup 26 is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the pursuit of excellence and how we deliver for our clients, teammates and the communities we serve across the U.S. and around the world,” said Bank of America’s chair and CEO, Brian Moynihan.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but B&T understands that it is the bank’s largest sponsorship to date. Bank of America joins the ranks of global brands like Adidas and Hyundai as FIFA partners.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by 16 cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico and will feature 104 matches and 48 participating teams, significantly higher than the last summit clash in Qatar in 2022 when 32 teams played 64 matches.