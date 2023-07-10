Aussie Woman SHOCKED To See Her TikToks Being Used To Sell Anti-Bloat Pills
An Australian woman was shocked to learn that her TikTok videos have been used by a company to sell anti-bloating pills.
Chelsea Hall (LEAD IMAGE) discovered the company, that she’d never heard of or bought from, was using her videos to promote pills that claim to fix bloating.
Hall had decided to share her personal experience with chronic bloating online, hoping to encourage other women to speak up about the sensitive issue.
Ovira, which sells women’s health product including electronic devices to help period pain, used Hall’s videos in an Instagram advertisement for “Bloat Control” pills.
@chels.hall
Thank you sooo much @Daily Mail Australia for helping me bring attention to how @Ovira is such a deceitful & a lie of a company!! 🫶🏽 Still no word from Ovira regarding an apology or ownership, do better!! #ovira #scam #nameandshame #scammersgetcaught #fake #exposed #exposingovira #scammers
Hall said she hadn’t been approached by the company or used the product. She was made aware that her video was being used after a follower in Germany saw the ad.
“She said, ‘I know your story and I’ve had a look and can’t see that you’re affiliated with them’,”Hall said.
“I responded in shock and disbelief that a company could do this.”
The advertisement was accompanied by the words – “how I took my chronically bloated belly from this to this in just under three months”, “this anti-bloating vitamin from the brand Ovira was the one that worked for me” and “if you want ur (sic) dream body head to ovira.com today”.
In real life, the story behind Hall’s bloating and how she got rid of it was actually very different.
The 21-year-old said she had suffered from chronic bloating for more than four years and struggled to get a diagnosis for the condition. She underwent surgery to treat the severe issue before being diagnosed with Retrograde Cricopharyngeal Dysfunction (R-CPD).
The disorder is characterised as “an inability to belch, excessive flatulence, unpleasant gurgling noises, and discomfort in the lower neck, chest, and abdomen”.
She has started to receive treatment which has significantly helped.
Hall contacted Ovira, which has nearly 200K followers, directly but didn’t receive a response.
She decided to take the issue to TikTok. TikTok removed the videos and temporarily banned Hall’s account – before restoring it.
“It was a complete shock that a company that I’ve never had contact with has gone just and done this,” Hall said.
She later thanked The Daily Mail for bringing attention to the issue.
Latest News
‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage
Kimberly-Clark’s Poise has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that looks to break the stigma around the taboo topic of bladder leakage, a condition one in three Australian women suffer from yet few talk about. The fully-integrated Poise Pledge campaign includes the launch of an industry-first Pelvic Floor Support Hub, featuring evidence-based educational resources and a first-of-its-kind […]
MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event
Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland, to join Australia’s media leaders at inaugural industry diversity event in Sydney on Friday, July 14. Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is hosting an industry-first round table, bringing the CEOs, managing directors and senior representatives of Australia’s leading media organisations together for a discussion about improving diversity, inclusion and […]
Sunday TV Ratings: England Wins Third Ashes Test
On the downside, we lost the third Test. On a more positive note, it appears all of England no longer wants us dead.
Accolade Wines Appoints Red Havas For PR
Red Havas wins Accolade Wines's PR. Now it just needs a creamy Camembert & a quince paste client to accompany it.
Domain Review & Broadsheet Partner For Shiny New Magazine
This new magazine has a bit of a latte and poodle feel about it. And that's probably intended as an insult.
Football Australia & The Matildas Joins Forces With Aussie Superstar Tones And I
It's a FIFA Women's World Cup initiative that - and brace yourselves, people - doesn't feature Sam Kerr!
Seven Strikes Hockey Deal
Baffled as to why you only ever see hockey during the Olympics & Commonwealth Games? Seven's out to solve the mystery.
Snapchat Transforms Sydney Into Barbie Land!
It's pink, pink and more pink in marketing land at the mo. By that we mean the Barbie movie not the eponymous singer.
Sonia Kruger And Chris Brown To Host Logies Red Carpet
The red carpet is surely the Logies' pièce de résistance, particularly if Karl's had a skinful.
Bud Light Drops Out Of The “10 Most Liked Beers” List In The US, As Guinness Retains Top Spot
Guinness has been named the US' most liked beer. Let's just all hope this isn't giving Enya any ideas.
Kerry Warren Appointed Editor Of News.Com.Au
News.Com announces new editor who declares supermarket rotisserie chickens & Pete Evans' hair is her editorial mantra.
Supermodel Cops Brutal Roasting After Snubbing F1 Legend Martin Brundle’s Pit Lane Interview
The cross to bear that his possessing flawless cheekbones once again on show in this bumbling supermodel interview.
“It Wasn’t Me” – BBC Stars Rush To Deny Explicit Teen Photo Claims
What is it with the British media and their politicians? They never fail to disappoint on the sleazy, gross front.
Shopify Study: 78% Of Consumers Prioritising Value For Money When Shopping
Is your trolley full of Ben&Jerry's, organic shit & Stephanie Alexander pâté? This frugality news may make no sense.
Lashes On A TRAIN? People Are Going Crazy For “Genius” Mascara Brand Stunt
Got "Monday brain"? Creative juices just not flowing? Let this clever stunt be the juicer to the misfiring grey matter.
Meta Launches New Media Literacy & Fact Checking Programs Ahead Of Voice Referendum
Meta set to ensure all its Voice reporting on the platform is factual and correct. The ABC far less concerned.
TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year
Weekend warriors and outdoor adventurers unite in TJMs latest campaign that encourages Aussies to Take the Lead and explore Australia beyond the beaten track. With 85 per cent of the target audience keen to explore new places, TJM want them to know they have the gear that will take you further, ‘As fuel will only […]
Threads On Track To Top 100 Million Users
Thread debuts to a dream start as Elon all set to target the testicles and hair pulling in proposed cage fight.
Brissie Outdoorer Goa Celebrates 40th Birthday With Bolstered $1.5 Million Charity Program
Goa joins Mila Kunis, the moonwalk and the A-Team in turning 40 this year. In response, B&T says, "We pity the fool."
The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Update Is HERE!
Basically there are two tricks to People's Choice success - be exceedingly popular or know how to hack.
Sleeping Outside On A Strip Of Cardboard On A Winter’s Night Was A Privilege
Here, Icon Agency's Benjamin Haslem talks the very honourable deed that is Vinnies' annual CEO sleep-out.
Jan Bojko Explains How Brands Can Court Generation Twitch For A Lifelong Relationship
Does your marketing kitbag include the tedious phone call, long lunch & Ron Burgundy power quiff? Get instant tips here.
“Bud Light Of Ice Cream!” Ben & Jerry’s In Latest Customer Boycott Shitstorm As Share Price Melts
Robin Williams famously said, "Cocaine is God's way of saying you get paid too much!" As is affording Ben & Jerry’s.
Apple Releases Epic iPhone Ad Campaign Starring Mexican Masked Wrestlers
Not meaning to weigh in on the whole Apple VS Samsung ding-dong, but Apple's stores and its ads are definitely superior.
Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge
Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign. The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers. Featuring real students and bringing to life […]
FBoy Island Bats Away Ad Complaints
In defence of FBoy Island, it does give slightly dim personal trainers their 15-minutes.
Adland Thinks Threads Will Be A Boon For Brands
Everyone in the office talking about Threads today & you're still bitching about Taylor Swift tickets? Move on here.
The B&T Awards Are Back & There Can Only Be One Winner!
Other than having a campaign ripped to shreds by Mark Ritson, there is no greater industry accolade than a B&T Award.
The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and […]
Nine Forced To Apologise For “Racist & Offensive” Ad In Yesterday’s AFR
B&T rarely reads the AFR primarily because we don't understand it. But we were straight down the newsagent for this.
WPP Opens A Shiny New Office In Manchester
WPP expands out of London with new Manchester digs. Mark Read refusing to be drawn on his United VS City allegiances.
Microsoft’s AI Play Is Propelling It Towards US$3 Trillion Valuation
Could this propel Bill Gates back to the world's richest man? And what daft, richest man nonsense will he blow it on?
Thursday TV Ratings: The Ashes Wins Battle Of The Balls
Judging by the numbers for the third Ashes session last night, there's plenty of people asleep at their desk today.
Nike Delightfully Disorients in New Campaign from AKQA & L’ÉLOI
Do most Nike ads leave you with a sense of dread about your own fitness inadequacies? You'll enjoy this upbeat change.
Twitter Threatens Meta Lawsuit Over Threads
What do they mean "lawsuit" when we've got the respective CEOs to go each other in an upcoming Las Vegas cage fight?
It’s Finally Happened: AI Meets S*x Toys
As much as B&T supports AI-supported sex t@ys, we'd hate to have our data publicly hacked.