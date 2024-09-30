AdvertisingNewsletter

Atomic 212° Sydney Appoints Ashleigh Carter To General Manager

Ashleigh Carter, general manager, Atomic 212° Sydney.
Atomic 212° has announced the appointment of Ashleigh Carter to the new role of general manager, Sydney, effective immediately.

Previously head of client services, Sydney, Carter joined Atomic 212° as media manager from MediaCom Australia in 2014. She was appointed media director in 2015, group account director in 2017, and head of client services in 2022.

“Ash has been a key member of our team for the past decade and her leadership and dedication have played an enormous role in our journey to date. Ash has continuously delivered great results for our clients, our team, and our business, and it’s a real pleasure to see her take on this important new role. I’m looking forward to working with her to take our Sydney agency to even greater heights,” said Atomic 212° national managing director, Rory Heffernan.

“Congratulations Ash on this well-deserved promotion,” added Heffernan.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to expand my remit within Atomic 212° and support the continued growth and success of our people, our product, and our clients’ business results. I am inspired more than ever about our opportunity as the smarter, faster, more accountable media agency and look forward to building on the recent momentum over the next 12 months,” said Carter.

The appointment follows a series of client wins and retentions for Atomic 212° over the past year including BlueScope, Great Wall Motors, BMW Australia and New Zealand, Bupa, the Northern Territory Government, Tourism Northern Territory, Northern Territory Major Events Company, Darrell Lea, Victoria University, My Muscle Chef, Vet Partners, Adyen and UKG.

