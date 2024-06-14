Atomic 212° Hits Sweet Tooth With Darrell Lea Appointment

Independent media agency, Atomic 212°, has been appointed to lead media planning and buying duties at Darrell Lea.

Atomic 212° will be responsible for media planning and buying, performance marketing, programmatic and social media, working closely with the Darrell Lea marketing team.

Established in 1927 by Harry Lea and named after his fifth child, Darrell Lea is one of Australia’s best-known brands and retailers. It employs more than 500 people across Australia, New Zealand and the US and makes one billion chocolate bullets a year.

Darrell Lea’s general manager of marketing and innovation, Johanna Campbell, said: “We are thrilled to be entering into a strategic partnership with Atomic 212° in media buying. Atomic 212° will help us connect with even more Australians, to tell our unique and compelling Darrell Lea story.

“The team at Atomic 212° have the right mix of agility, expertise and resources to support us. With their data insights, media strategy and a team who know us and our story, we will continue to grow.”

Atomic 212° head of client service, Ashleigh Carter, said: “We’ve all grown up with Darrell Lea. It’s an iconic brand and a great business, and we’re very excited about continuing to drive consideration and purchase for the Darrell Lea range in stores across Australia.

The Darrell Lea appointment follows a series of client wins and retentions for Atomic 212° over the past 18 months, including BMW Australia and New Zealand, Bupa, Craveable Brands, Entain (Ladbrokes and Neds), the Northern Territory Government, Tourism Northern Territory, Victoria University, Sydney Water, VetPartners, Adyen, and UKG.

Atomic 212° ranked top among independent agencies in 2023 in terms of new business wins, including client retentions, according to the latest report from COMvergence.