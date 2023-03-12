Are Men’s Mag’s Back? Esquire Launches In Australia

Switzer Media & Publishing announced that the US men’s fashion magazine Esquire would launch into the Australian market after the successful relaunch of Harper’s Bazaar in 2021.

“It was the success of Harper’s that led [Switzer founder] Alex Switzer to negotiate with our partner and publishing giant Hearst, to add the highly respected global title Esquire to our stable,” said Maureen Jordan, the publisher that will manage both Harper’s and Esquire.

“We believe in print and know from the experience with Harper’s Bazaar that demand is strong – from both a commercial partner and audience perspective. Our strategy for Esquire, however, is focused on scaling a multi-channel brand. It’s a substantial challenge and one we’re highly motivated to make a huge success. We have great people in our business who are so committed,” he said.

Harper’s Bazaar’s former publisher Bauer Media had stated that the magazine would not be returning to print after it was halted during the pandemic.

Brendon Hill, Bauer Media, had attributed the decision to the advertising crisis that saw advertising spending plunge by 40 per cent in May 2020.

However, Harper’s comeback has been lucrative under Switzer Media & Publishing.

“The latest Roy Morgan readership figure was higher than when the title left the market in 2021 at 150,000,” said Jordan.

“At the time, the digital component was so undeveloped, and that had appealed to us as well because while print is a passion for people like me, who’ve been involved in publishing for years, we saw a great opportunity to develop the digital side, which our team has done so well. And my company had formed a strong relationship with Hearst, who owns the global title,” she said. Switzer emphasised that print remains challenging and that their focus has been on positioning their magazines in the correct locations: Retail travel outlets, premium hotels, day spas and car dealerships. “Esquire will have a similar approach,” Jordan said. “As a smaller publisher, we’re agile. Our key partners only deal with decision makers who have full visibility on projects from start to finish.” Esquire was an insert in Men’s Style, which was also shut down by Bauer Media, in 2017. The relaunch will see Esquire release four print issues in 2023.