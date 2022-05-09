Antoinette Lattouf Talks Being Slut-Shamed By Kerri-Ann Kennerley

Activist and journalist Antoinette Lattouf has opened up about the time she was slut-shamed by Kerri Ann Kennerely on Studio 10.

Lattouf is currently spruiking her new book, How to Lose Friends and Influence White People and she’s now opened up about her run-in with Kennerley.

When Lattouf was a guest on the programme and wearing a white jumpsuit, Kennerley turned to her and said: “Did you forget your pants today?” The moment happened live on-air.

At the time, Lattouf didn’t respond to Kennerely’s comment but I think it was undeniable that that kind of commentary is outdated and belittling.

Reflecting on it, Lattouf told news.com.au, “You can probably see that I take a deep breath and I bite my bottom lip, so you can physically see the amount of restraint and control I had to have.

“The network was my employer at the time, but also because I had seen what happens to other women of colour who do even the right thing.

“They don’t necessarily have to do the wrong thing and the backlash can be disproportionate and it can have serious consequences on their careers as well as their mental health and their safety.”

Lattouf added: “I’m so glad that not only is (Kennerley) no longer part of the network, because she doesn’t represent the audience and what it stands for and where society is, but I’m also happy that the likes of Narelda Jacobs and Daniel Doody and the team and editorial leadership seems to be so much more in tune with where Australia is now.”

Of course, Lattouf co-founded Media Diversity Australia (MDA) in 2017 and is also doing more than her bit to help change Australia’s media landscape.