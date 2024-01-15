Andy Allen Partners With Drumstick To Clean Up Australia In New WiredCo. Campaign

WiredCo. is today launching a new PR and influencer marketing campaign for Peters Drumstick to promote their gold partnership with Clean Up Australia.

MasterChef judge and sustainability advocate Andy Allen is fronting the broader campaign across multiple channels, including earned media.

With Wired’s remit including consumer and trade media relations, bespoke media seeding, celebrity interview management, content creator and influencer engagement, and social media (boosting and on-page), the campaign will aim to raise awareness of the initiative and drive trial as well as registrations for Clean Up Kits.

Australia’s waste challenge has worsened post-COVID, particularly in urban and suburban areas, with Australians producing more than 74 million tonnes of waste per annum. In its second year collaborating with Clean Up Australia, Peters Drumstick is pledging a further $250,000 towards producing free Clean Up Kits.

Drumstick’s ‘Let’s Clean Up Our Backyard’ initiative is calling upon fellow Australians to help clean up their local communities to protect Aussie summer moments. Andy’s collaboration with Drumstick reinforces his commitment to inspiring positive change and fostering awareness about the need for Australians to chip in and help clean up our beautiful country.

“I took part in Clean Up Australia Day every year as a little tacker, so I am excited to partner with Drumstick, a brand that not only brings joy to Australians but is also taking tangible steps towards a cleaner and more sustainable future,” said Andy Allen.

To celebrate the initiative, Drumstick is officially launching two new flavours today, inspired by urban and suburban neighbourhoods – Iced Latte and Choc Raspberry Brownie:

Drumstick Iced Latte – There’s nothing like an iced latte on a hot summer’s day. Inspired by urban neighbourhoods, the new Drumstick Iced Latte contains a smooth blend of vanilla and coffee with a drizzle of espresso syrup and a sprinkling of choc flakes.

Drumstick Choc Raspberry Brownie – There's nothing more delicious than a home-made brownie. Even better when raspberry is involved. Inspired by suburban neighbourhoods, delicious layers of vanilla and choc brownie are combined with a vibrant burst of raspberry sauce, all topped with choc brownie pieces.

“Like Andy, we at Peters Ice Cream, are passionate about protecting our beautiful environment, and we’re calling on all Australians to get involved locally to do their bit by helping to clean up their neighbourhoods. Whether it be their local footy oval, side street, bike path; it all makes a tangible difference,” explains head of marketing at Peters Ice Cream, Andrea Hamori.

“While it was encouraging to see 750,000 Australians participating in Clean Up Australia Day last year, we still have a huge job ahead of us to protect our environment,” added Andrea.

“Like Andy, I also participated in Clean Up Australia [day] as part of our school’s effort each year to keep our community clean, so I’m really excited about this partnership. The two new Drumstick flavours, Iced Latte and Choc Raspberry Brownie, also happen to be delicious so our office of ice cream lovers, is very happy. The team at Peters Ice Cream feel like part of our team, and vice versa so it’s been a dream working with them on this project,” said managing partner at WiredCo. Michelle Hampton.

Getting involved is super easy. Aussies can order their free Clean Up Kit by either scanning the QR code on the Drumstick 4-pack (new flavours only) or by visiting the Clean Up Australia x Drumstick website to sign-up. Once received, Australians can start cleaning up their ‘backyard’ anytime. Clean Up Australia Day is on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

Find the two new Drumstick flavours in supermarket freezers and petrol and convenience stores today2. Available in a four-packs for RRP $9.50 and individual serves for RRP $4.80 (Iced Latte flavour only).

WiredCo.'s is the 2023 Independent Agency of the Year; home to some of the world's most loved brands with a purpose to Move digitally, humanly by specialising in strategy, insight and creative.